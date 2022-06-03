Tanker truck knocks out power to 1,400 in Hopewell

A tanker truck struck a utility pole and knocked out power to more than 1,000 Dominion Energy customers in Hopewell on Friday morning.

The outage at 7:03 a.m. forced several city departments and agencies to close until further notice. They include the Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of Revenue, Real Estate Assessor’s Office, DMV Select, Department of Social Services, Library and the city’s courthouse building, city spokeswoman Kemi Okeowo said.

In addition, a Verizon infrastructure facility and part of John Randolph Medical Center lost power and currently is running on backup generators, said Dominion spokesman Craig Carper.

The truck apparently cut a corner too short at the intersection of Hopewell Street and East City Point Road and knocked down a utility pole at the location, triggering the outage, Okeowo said.

Carper said the tanker damaged two utility poles, several crossarms and five spans of wire. Roughly 1,400 customers were initially without power. Crews determined they could safely restore power to over 300 customers before repairs began at 10 a.m., he said.

About 1,068 customers remained without power as of 2:30 p.m., Carper said.

“We have account representatives in touch with critical infrastructure providers in the affected area,” he said. “We expect to complete repairs by 8:45 this evening, if not sooner.