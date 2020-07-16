In its first public discussion around the popular protest rallying cry of "defund the police," the Richmond City Council took a tentative step toward that end on Thursday.
The council's three-person finance committee recommended that the full council approve a resolution asking the Richmond Police Department to identify funding in its current budget for mental health, substance abuse and social service functions that could be reallocated to other departments. If the resolution is approved by the larger council, the city's chief administrative officer would need to submit a report by Oct. 1 on recommendations for where the money would go. It would include input from police on where the money would come from.
The resolution isn't the sweeping redistribution of money away from police that is favored by most of the 24 people who signed up to speak at the virtual public hearing. Rather, it is targeted to specific areas that reform advocates say might be better addressed by other departments or community programs specifically designed for those functions. Only one person wrote in to oppose the resolution.
"We demand that funds be reallocated from the Richmond city police department's excessively large budget, and reinvested into our community," said Princess Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, who was killed by a Richmond police officer while Peters was in the midst of a mental health crisis in May 2018. "Reinvested into community care, into public housing, to fully fund the Marcus Alert."
Blanding, who formed the group Justice and Reformation for Marcus-David Peters after his death, has been advocating for an alert system that sends mental health workers, rather than armed officers, to respond to calls for service involving mental health issues.
"Defund the police" has become a common refrain among demonstrators who have been protesting in the city daily since May 29 against police brutality and abuse. While some believe that means completely dismantling the police department, speaker Mera Carle said that "defunding the police doesn’t look like taking away all the cops tomorrow and wishing us the best of luck." Carle, who spoke in favor of the resolution during Thursday's meeting, said the effort requires reassessing not just police but crime as well.
Funding other areas could prevent crime from happening in the first place, Carle said, echoing the sentiments of several other people who called in to the meeting.
"When police are called they are treating the symptom, not the cause," said Michael Gilbert, a mayoral candidate who also spoke during the hearing.
Councilman Michael Jones, the 9th District representative, said the nearly hour of public comments was the most that he could recall ever being made at a council committee meeting.
The fiscal year 2021 spending plan, which began July 1, earmarked $96.4 million for the city's police department. It accounts for nearly 13% of the city's total budget and is the second-largest expenditure, behind education. While the police budget has regularly grown in recent years, the approved allocation for the current fiscal year reflects a reduction of $550,000, a decrease of less than 1%.
Chief Gerald Smith, who inherited the department and its budget on July 1, on Thursday reiterated a comment that he made Monday: that his department would need more money, not less, to address some of the systemic changes being called for during the recent civil unrest. He also said it would be difficult to extract the funding for the specific areas in the resolution because they are “intertwined in other things."
With a 2-1 recommendation from the committee, the measure will go on the council's consent agenda during its July 27 meeting. The consent agenda is typically handled collectively as a single vote, unless a council member makes a motion that an item be pulled for discussion.
Jones and Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who represents the 6th District, voted in favor of the motion. Councilwoman Kristen Larson, of the 4th District, voted against it, saying that the fiscal year had already started and there was not a plan for where the money would go.
"I’m not comfortable with moving money to move money," Larson said.
This is nuts! Richmond is going to become a junior-varsity version of Chicago, DC, or B-More: gun-crime, drugs. city-governance/incompetence/corruption/dishonesty to-the-max, bad schools. No one who can afford to will ever live in Richmond. See what removal of all the confederate statues has led to. Also, all the tourist $$$$$ that were spent coming to see the capitol of the confederacy will cease. Good luck to all the Richmond citizens who worked in the restaurants and hotels that were used by the tourists. Maybe Richmond could become the most violent city in the US . That would be some recognition achieved by its corrupt minority government.
Is the city council member who had her house attacked by a mob of 200 people with guns on this committee?
She apparently called the police with no response.
I would love to hear her comments on this!!!
