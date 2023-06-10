Glistening beads, vibrant fabrics, lively music and classic cuisine filled Chesterfield County's Cultural Center of India on Saturday.

"Taste of India is magical," said Vandana Shukla, the event's lead and former president. She added that participants do not have to take a 20-hour flight to experience India.

The festival brings people not only from Richmond, but from all over Central Virginia to celebrate Indian heritage, Shukla said.

The event displays the diversity of India — different ethnicities, foods, clothing and dialects, according to Chaitan Patel, one of the founding members of the cultural center.

"Today, we are here to bring the whole country together," Patel said.

The festival featured raffles, a food tent, vendors from all over the U.S. and a dance competition, Patel said. The cultural dances feature children. Patel said they try to instill the value of multicultural performances from a young age.

Priyanka Kalia drove three hours from Maryland to attend her first Taste of India festival with her business, Viyanka Jewels.

Her booth was a mesh of silver and gold shining among colorful beads, along with embroidered fabrics and intricately designed shoes. Phulkari dupattas, or scarves to wear on top of clothes, came from Punjab, India, Kalia said.

She started her business after being laid off during the pandemic. She saw the event online and wanted to try it out to see the community's response.

Kalia said events like this keep Indian culture alive.

Cultural Center of India president Abhi Thakar expects more than 6,000 visitors to the event, which took multiple committees to organize.

Thakar took inspiration from entrepreneur James Cash Penney, who said "the best teamwork comes from (people) who are working independently toward one goal in unison."

"It's bringing all communities together," Thakar said.