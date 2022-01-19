 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Technician dies while working on escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park
Technician dies while working on escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the Dillard's at Stoney Point Fashion Park after receiving reports of a man who died falling down an escalator shaft.

RTD - A1 Jan. 19, 2022

The Richmond Fire Department say a maintenance technician died Wednesday morning while working on an escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park.

Around 9:52 a.m., first responders arrived at the Dillard's store on 9208 Stony Point Parkway for reports of a man who fell down an escalator shaft.

At the scene, they found the victim trapped, underneath and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics with the Richmond Ambulance Authority. 

The victim is reportedly a maintenance technician who was working on the escalator at the time of the incident. Officials were able to recover the body and haven't released his identity.

The Medical Examiner’s Office have yet to determine his cause of death and Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

