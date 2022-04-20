Teen driver of car that collided with Richmond police SUV in South Side intersection has died

The driver of a car that collided with a Richmond police SUV nearly two weeks ago in a wreck that killed a 19-year-old woman and seriously injured two officers has died, police announced Thursday evening.

Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who had remained hospitalized in serious condition since the April 7 crash, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon, police public affairs director Tracy Walker said in a release.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to both families affected by this tragedy,” Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement.

Ruffin and his girlfriend, Tracey Williams, 19, were traveling in Ruffin’s Buick when the collision occurred at 10:42 p.m. in the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads, a block west of Richmond highway in South Side.

Police said Officers Richard Johnson and Dquan Walker were responding to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, about 3 miles west of the collision.

Police are investigating who had the right of way and how fast both vehicles were traveling. Smith said a day after the crash that the Buick and the officers’ marked Ford Explorer entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

Both Ruffin and Williams were ejected from the Buick, police said. Neither was wearing a seat belt. Williams, who was in the front passenger seat, was fatally injured and died at a local hospital.

The two officers suffered serious head injuries. Their SUV was knocked off the road into two poles and came to rest by a fence.

In a news conference April 8, Smith said the officers had authorization to run with their blue emergency lights and siren, but he didn’t know at that time whether they had been activated.