Teen killed in Hanover County crash

A teenage girl was killed Monday morning after her vehicle hit a tree in Hanover County.

The Sheriff’s Department said in a statement the crash occurred in the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road at about 9 a.m.

Officials said a 2016 Nissan Rogue traveling westbound veered off the road after striking a dirt culvert on the right shoulder and struck a tree.

At the scene, deputies found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Department spokesperson Lt. James Cooper told The Times-Dispatch that the driver was identified as a juvenile girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

Breaking News