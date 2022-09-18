Teen killed in Sunday morning shooting in Henrico

A teenager was slain in Henrico County on Sunday morning.
Henrico police said they received reports of a shooting just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street.
Upon arrival, police and paramedics located a teen male and rendered emergency medical aid.
The teen later died of his injuries at a hospital, said Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.
Police are withholding the teen’s identity due to his age.
Detectives are investigating and asking for the public’s help. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is urged to call Detective Breeden at (804) 501-5243. Tips may also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.
