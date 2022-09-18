Teen killed in Sunday morning shooting in Henrico

A teenager was slain in Henrico County on Sunday morning.

Henrico police said they received reports of a shooting just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street.

Upon arrival, police and paramedics located a teen male and rendered emergency medical aid.

The teen later died of his injuries at a hospital, said Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.

Police are withholding the teen’s identity due to his age.