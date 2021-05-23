 Skip to main content
Teenager killed in Powhatan crash; another teen is critically injured
Teenager killed in Powhatan crash; another teen is critically injured

A teenager was killed and another teen critically injured in a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Powhatan County on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60, about three-tenths of a mile east of Stavemill Road. State police said an eastbound Toyota sedan ran off the road before ultimately overturning and hitting a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old female, died at the scene. The car’s passenger, a 13-year-old male, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They both were wearing seat belts, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

— From staff reports

