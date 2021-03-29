'Tell them to build it over there': Opposition to casino projects mounting as Richmond prepares for negotiations

“I would have advised against that,” she said of the flyer and its wording. “This process ... it’s sort of been set up for us to be against each other. It’s unfortunate.”

Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, last week also issued a statement opposing the Bally’s project, citing concerns her constituents have raised about traffic congestion. She also said she hoped the city would give further consideration to the Urban One proposal, calling it an opportunity for “economic justice.”

Councilman Mike Jones, who is running against Carr for the Democratic nomination in the 69th House district, criticized her for advocating for the Urban One site.

In an interview Friday, Jones said he isn’t opposed to the Urban One project or the prospect of a casino in the city, but felt that Carr was putting the concerns of one constituency over the other.

“It’s not about a casino. It’s about white privilege and NIMBY-ism. It’s being made manifest in this casino deal,” he said. “We all know what this is about. We’ve seen this playbook before; ‘Don’t put it in our neighborhood, put it in [a Black and brown] neighborhood.’”