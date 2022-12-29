Tenants evacuated from Grace Place

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has evacuated the downtown apartment tower it took control of last week after a broken water pipe flooded the long-troubled building rendering it uninhabitable.

The authority moved 13 residents to an extended stay hotel, while one opted to stay with relatives after the water pipe broke in the bitter cold of Christmas Eve.

RRHA is paying for the hotel.

The authority last week took over Grace Place Apartments, at 400 East Grace St. out of concern that the building was unsafe for tenants.

At the time, RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith said his own inspection of the building found apartments with no electricity, as well as problems with heating and plumbing as well as insect infestations.

He said that as far as he personally was concerned, the conditions he saw meant the building was already uninhabitable.

On taking control of Grace Place, RRHA ordered an extensive assessment to see if that's what architectural and engineering experts thought and to get a sense of the work needed to bring the building up to code.

The authority's staff are meeting with displaced tenants this week, to assess their circumstances and to determine how to relocate them while also trying to figure out how long it will take to make all the necessary repairs to make the building habitable.

For now, the authority does not know how long that work will take or how long tenants will stay in the hotel while staff members try to nail down a longer term relocation, spokeswoman Angela Fountain said.

She said RRHA is working on a plan to let tenants get back in the building to retrieve personal belongings.

Fountain said RRHA is working with an architect and an engineering firm to figure out why the pipe failed and flooded the building.

The city’s housing authority acquired Grace Place Apartments by paying the previous owner’s back taxes, totaling $79,554.82. Those taxes had been unpaid since 2020.

Virginia Housing Development Authority sued the former owner, 400 East Grace Limited Partnership, for violating terms of its participation in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program by suing to evict tenants without good cause. RRHA is currently investigating the status of those cases