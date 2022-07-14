Terrell Luck Harrigan named 2022 Richmond Christmas Mother

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Terrell Luck Harrigan will be the Richmond Christmas Mother this year.

Harrigan’s mother, True Luck, a lifelong philanthropist, was the Christmas Mother in 2006.

“It was such an honor for her. She loved Christmas. She was the ‘Christmas Queen,’” Harrigan said of her mother who died in 2019. “When I was asked to be the Christmas Mother, I was very honored. I know how much my mother enjoyed it. I feel very blessed and honored to be the Christmas Mother this year,” Harrigan said.

Like her mother, Harrigan has spent the better part of her life giving back to the Richmond community.

“The philosophy of our family was: You give back to your community. You give your time, your talent, your resources. Growing up in our family, we were fortunate. We were taught that it was part of your responsibility to give back,” Harrigan said.

She studied interior design at the University of Georgia and Virginia Commonwealth Unviersity and worked as a professional interior designer for many years.

But when she joined the board of the Children’s Museum of Richmond in 1991, it lit a spark for nonprofit work.

“I get much more joy and fulfillment in helping different nonprofits,” Harrigan said.

Harrigan has served on several boards ranging from the arts to education to healthcare, and she currently serves on the board of the Community Foundation and the Massey Cancer Center Advisory Board.

As a breast cancer survivor, Harrigan said, “When you go through something like that, you know there is a reason. You use those situations to serve.”

Harrigan and her mother, Luck, were both diagnosed with cancer at the same time. After both were treated at the Massey Cancer Center, they created the $1.5 million Harrigan, Haw and Luck Families Chair in Cancer Research at Virginia Commonwealth University's Massey Cancer Center.

Harrigan said that a special focus for her this year as Christmas Mother is to prioritize childhood mental health.

“Coming out of the pandemic, mental health is something that we really need to pay attention to,” Harrigan said. She mentioned how children are still grappling with the after-effects of the pandemic, including delays in education, isolation and missing out on in-person schooling. “Our community can really support them in mental health.”

The annual Richmond Christmas Mother Fund is organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Its origins began in 1935, evolving from The Richmond News Leader’s Empty Stocking Fund and the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Good Fellow Club. The Richmond Times-Dispatch sponsors the program and absorbs nearly all its administrative costs.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives contributions from RTD readers and advertisers.

Last year, the program collected more than $323,000 in donations, thanks to efforts by 2021 Richmond Christmas Mother Petra Glover.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program provides food and gifts for children and families, primarily through grants to the Salvation Army and FeedMore and to nonprofit organizations, with missions similar to the Richmond Christmas Mother, as part of a partnership with The Community Foundation Community Foundation for a greater Richmond.

Kelly Till, president and publisher of The Times-Dispatch and Richmond Christmas Mother board president, said, “We are beyond thrilled to have Terrell Luck Harrigan as our 2022 Richmond Christmas Mother. She is following in the footsteps of her own mother, True 'Tootie' Luck, who was also a Christmas Mother. This is a family committed to helping their community and a new Christmas Mother that is dedicating her time and service when it is needed most.”

Becky Massey, the 2016 Richmond Christmas Mother, said, “RVA is in for a treat with Terrell as our Christmas Mother this year! Her interests and engagement across the spectrum of faith, arts and healthcare (especially cancer) are most impactful and advance the missions of organizations that enhance numerous lives in our communities.”

“There are so many people in Richmond who do so much for our community,” Harrigan said. “I feel very blessed and honored to be selected as the Richmond Christmas Mother.”