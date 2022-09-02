Texas Beach pedestrian beach closed after city inspection

The pedestrian bridge that leads to Texas Beach in Richmond has been closed after a recent inspection of bridges maintained by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department found it to be structurally unsafe.

The city announced the immediate closure Friday morning.

The city has advised that visitors can access the James River shoreline by taking the North Bank Trail east toward downtown “until further notice.”

Parks staff will be all around the James River Park System during the Labor Day weekend to help visitors and ensure safety, according to the news release.