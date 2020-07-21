When André Anderson looks at his two-year-old son, he sees his mini me, who wears Vans sneakers that match his and yells “Hi daddy!” if they're apart for more than a few minutes.
But on a recent Thursday afternoon, as his son giddily balled up his fist and raised it high while perched on the graffitied Robert E. Lee Monument, Anderson feared some will one day notice only his son’s skin. Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police, and the more than 40 stories of Black lives lost to violence - some as young as seven years old - that wrap the bronze-steepled landmark are a painful reminder.
“He looks younger than my two-year-old,” said Anderson, pointing toward the photo of Jordan Baker holding his baby months before a police officer put a bullet in his chest. “He may never even know who his dad really was.”
For almost 50 days, thousands like Anderson have mourned the lives of Black men, women and children they may not have known but feel connected to at Lee Circle. They’ve crouched down to read the laminated signs clamped into the ground and plastered on a wooden stick adorned with flowers, Bible readings, “BLM” knapsacks and candles that someone, like clockwork, lights each night.
Each - with the exception of some plucked into the crevices of the concrete barricades that separate the circle from traffic - line the base of the Confederate General's pedestal, recounting the story of how they were killed by law enforcement or neighborhood watchmen, paired with a photo, age and location. Underneath lie the hashtags “make the change” and “Black lives matter” and a call for prayers of justice for Black communities.
Most signs were installed after Richmond's first weekend of protests by anonymous Instagram account “Monumental Memorials” whose bio reads “we are here to protect black lives and help remember those who have been victims.”
Stories include deaths that roiled a country to nationwide protests in the past six years such as Eric Garner, 43, who wailed “I can’t breathe” 11 times as an officer choked his neck; Michael Brown, 18, who was fatally shot by police with his hands in the air in Ferguson, Missouri; Philando Castile, 32, who was pulled over by a police and shot seven times in front of his four-year-old daughter near Minneapolis; and Breonna Taylor, 26, who was killed in March after Louisville officers stormed the wrong home and fired 20 bullets, five of which struck her.
Other placards share the killings that have left Black families mourning and unrecovered for more than 10 to 20 years, such as Alberta Spruill, 57, who died of a heart attack when New York City police executed a no-knock warrant on the wrong apartment in 2003; Aiyana Stanley-Jones, 7, who Detroit police fatally shot when they raided the incorrect house in 2010; Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr., 13, who during a game of cops and robbers with his friends was shot in the stomach by a police officer in 1994; and Marco Loney, 21, who was shot in the back and killed by a Richmond police officer in 1995.
Loney’s family planted their own portraits on each corner of the pedestal in June so the city would remember he existed, too. As of Sunday, Loney remains the only Richmond story in the series.
His aunt, Stephanie Jackson, frequently wanders across the circle, lugging cases of ice cold water to keep folks hydrated and sharing the story of how her family's fought to reopen Loney's case for 25 years. She knows she’s not alone in her pain, and certainly not in Richmond, where last week, seven children lost their mother to gunshots and a 15-year-old, months away from high school, was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Despite the string of recent violence, the Richmond Police Department said in a press conference Wednesday that homicides were down 10 percent, with overall violent crime down 22 percent.
But the grief lingers in the wake of a wrenching debate on the future of policing and a deep distrust of officers to keep communities safe. Organizers have called to defund the institution and shift money toward schools, housing and mental health resources in the hardest-hit neighborhoods. The outrage against violence has spilled onto the grounds of the circle, steps from the photos of faces activists say could have been saved.
On a recent night, Jasmine Jones squinted at one of them. The 20-year-old, who’s been tear gassed and pepper sprayed in protests, said reading through the memorials grounds her in the reality that this city and country has a long road ahead.
“It’s way bigger than Black lives matter at this point. It’s Black liberation,” Jones said. “I hope we get the justice we so rightfully deserve after all these years.”
Before settling onto the statue’s stone steps, Jones took one last glance at the photo of Rumain Brisbon with his two children, who unlike Anderson's son, would never say "Hi daddy" again.
“I look just like them,” she whispered. “That could’ve been me.”
