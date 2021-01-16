'The best feeling in the world': Family who lived in Sandston motel moves into apartment

As the search stretched on, Williams-Pierce tried to keep her spirits high, but doubt that she would find something began to creep in. Robinson encouraged her: keep the faith, and keep looking; something would come through.

This month, it did. They left the motel for good last Thursday – her son’s 16th birthday. Once inside their new home, Garlena wrapped Jay in a hug and they exchanged I-love-yous.

Their apartment is within eyeshot of Highland Springs High school, where she wants Jay to finish his diploma. It is also located on a GRTC bus route that Williams-Pierce can rely on to get to her job at the Wendy’s on Williamsburg Road. A small grocery store is within walking distance, as well.

The apartment has hardwood floors and ample storage space. Privacy, nonexistent in the motel, is a closed door away now. “I can say, ‘Jay, go to your room,’” Williams-Pierce said. “I need my space.”

The rent is $800 a month, or about $400 less than the $1,200 she paid for her room at the motel. With lower housing costs, Williams-Pierce plans to save more.