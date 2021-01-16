'The best feeling in the world': Family who lived in Sandston motel moves into apartment

With new keys in her pocket, a wide smile spread across Garlena Williams-Pierce’s face as she stood in the kitchen of her Highland Springs apartment.
The moment came after about 18 months spent living in a Sandston motel, and a nine-month search that saw her she apply for more than 50 apartments in search of one she could qualify for and afford each month.
“After this long of a wait, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Williams-Pierce said.
What had begun in August 2019 as a temporary stay in a Motel 6 turned to weeks, then months. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, Williams-Pierce’s job cut her hours, more than halving her paycheck. Her bill for the room – about $300 a week – suddenly was too steep, and Williams-Pierce, the sole provider for her teenage son, Jay, was scrambling to make ends meet.
The family was on the brink of losing the room last April, when Williams-Pierce was the subject of a Times-Dispatch story about the public health crisis’ effect on families living in motels and facing homelessness.
The story prompted a flood of support. Terelle Robinson, who knew Williams-Pierce from a past job she worked at the College of William & Mary, set up an online fundraiser for the family. About 660 people donated more than $25,000.
Robinson resolved to help Williams-Pierce with the family’s housing search. That started with settling old debts and working to repair and rebuild her credit. Together, they sifted through online apartment listings and began filling out applications.
Common obstacles arose: For many apartments Williams-Pierce applied for, she did not qualify because she did not make three times the monthly rent. If it wasn’t her income, her credit score wasn’t high enough. Even with the money from the fundraiser and Robinson assisting, an approval proved elusive for the first several months.
Last July, she finally received one. Elated, she began making preparations. Williams-Pierce rented a truck and packed up their possessions, believing she and Jay had spent the last night in the cramped room they shared. Then came another setback.
On the day she was scheduled to move, a final walk through revealed an infestation of roaches and other maintenance issues at the property. If the landlord couldn’t clean the building for a new tenant, she thought, was this somewhere she really wanted to live? She decided not, and returned to the motel.
In another disappointment, a lead that seemed promising abruptly fell through when the landlord wanted an upfront deposit that was three times the monthly rent. It was only a six-month lease with no guarantee of renewal. “I’m running a business,” Robinson said he recalls the landlord telling them after Williams-Pierce questioned the terms.
“I said, ‘Ms. Garlena, it’s leading you somewhere where you’re meant to be,’” Robinson said.
As the search stretched on, Williams-Pierce tried to keep her spirits high, but doubt that she would find something began to creep in. Robinson encouraged her: keep the faith, and keep looking; something would come through.
This month, it did. They left the motel for good last Thursday – her son’s 16th birthday. Once inside their new home, Garlena wrapped Jay in a hug and they exchanged I-love-yous.
Their apartment is within eyeshot of Highland Springs High school, where she wants Jay to finish his diploma. It is also located on a GRTC bus route that Williams-Pierce can rely on to get to her job at the Wendy’s on Williamsburg Road. A small grocery store is within walking distance, as well.
The apartment has hardwood floors and ample storage space. Privacy, nonexistent in the motel, is a closed door away now. “I can say, ‘Jay, go to your room,’” Williams-Pierce said. “I need my space.”
The rent is $800 a month, or about $400 less than the $1,200 she paid for her room at the motel. With lower housing costs, Williams-Pierce plans to save more.
She’s looking forward to cooking with her new stove and, eventually, hosting close friends for meals. Her property management company was coordinating the delivery of a new full-sized fridge when she moved in Thursday. Once they get settled, Williams-Pierce said she will refocus on another goal she has set for herself: finishing her GED.
“A little bit of faith is what kept me going,” she said. “Sometimes you just feel like you want to give up, you don’t want to continue to search because you keep getting so much disappointment … You have to realize sometimes that every good thing in life takes time.”
