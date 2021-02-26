'The communication... is broken': Almost a year later, out-of-work Virginians are still struggling to get answers or money from unemployment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He found out that his claim was being reviewed and that he had to wait for a letter from the VEC before he would receive any benefits.

Since it was reported in the fall that a backlog of 70,000 to 80,000 cases were awaiting a staff review, the VEC has been working frantically to get that number down. The backlog is now down to 8,000 cases.

And Nixon is still waiting to hear if his benefits will be approved or not.

In the meantime, he's living out of his truck. He stops by his goddaughter's place to take a shower and sometimes sleeps in his friend's garage for a night or two. He's trying to find a job, but it is hard not having a permanent place to stay. He waits for a letter from the VEC, not sure if it will say his benefits are on the way or if his benefits will be denied.

"It's hard. I've been working all my life," Nixon said. "I'm trying to get unemployment. But it's not as easy as it looks."

***

In the Richmond area last year from February to December, the number of people in the workforce dropped about 5%, which is roughly 35,500 people, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Statewide in Virginia, the seasonally adjusted labor force was down 3.9%, or 173,618 people for the same time period.