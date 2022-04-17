The Council on American-Islamic Relations call for an investigation after Glen Allen mosque vandalized

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on law enforcement authorities to investigate a potentially sinister motive for vandalism targeting a Virginia mosque.

Vandals smashed a window and did other damage to the interior of the newly-constructed West End Islamic Center on Shady Grove Road in Glen Allen on Saturday. This was reportedly the second time vandals targeted the facility.

The mosque released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The West End Islamic Center is a community-based center in Glen Allen, VA. We have worked with Henrico County officials and our neighbors for over ten years to assist in opening our doors just in time for our holy month of Ramadan.

“However, it is with great sadness that in just six months, West End Islamic Center has experienced two incidents of vandalism. The most recent occurred on Saturday, April 16, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. We feel compelled to speak out against these expressions of hatred. An attack on any house of worship certainly feels like an assault on the community.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to capture the incident and perpetrators on security cameras. We nevertheless feel that this incident merits local, state, and federal authorities to investigate these events as a hate crime.

“The rights of all people of faith is a founding principle of America. This attack is incredibly hurtful. It’s hard to imagine that someone would want to attack our place of worship. We do not know or understand the motivation of the person(s). What we do know is that love is stronger than hate, and the members of our mosque will stand together. We trust that our neighbors and friends will continue to stand with us and support our community as we worship during this holy month of Ramadan.”

“We call on law enforcement to swiftly investigate this crime and increase patrols in the area until those responsible are apprehended,” said CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.