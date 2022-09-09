The Dog Daddy is coming to Richmond.

The dog trainer of “mean dogs” with hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok will be in Richmond on Sept. 24 for a group training session.

He’s most well-known for a viral video of himself, dressed in a bright red jumpsuit, wearing wraparound shades and a faux hawk, walking five German shepherds off leash down a busy Hollywood Boulevard. That video has been viewed over nine million times.

Augusto Deoliveira, aka The Dog Daddy, is a dog trainer and breeder who bills himself as “dog whisperer,” able to train impossible, aggressive dogs.

“I am a professional dog trainer with a social media following. Hundreds of thousands of dog owners follow me for dog training advice and help with their dogs,” Deoliveira said via a social media message with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “Earlier this year, I decided to start traveling worldwide to go meet these dog owners who are in desperate need of help with their dogs, since the type of training that I do is very unique and the dogs that I work with most people don’t want to get near or don’t understand them so they can’t help. That’s why I’m coming [to Richmond].”

According to his Instagram, he has taken his group classes to New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, although he was denied entry for a planned visit to Australia.

A group class with the Dog Daddy works on basic and advanced obedience skills such as leash manners, sit, down, stay, leave it and recall. Deoliveira says that the classes also work on “behavior modification for leash pulling, barking and lunging towards people, other dogs or things, excessive barking, jumping up, anxiety, shyness, and much more.”

The three-hour class costs $300. As of this writing, slots are still available. The location will be sent via email 1-2 days before the class to registered clients. But be forewarned, there are no refunds once a class has been booked.

Earlier this year, the New York Post ran an article about a Staten Island family who said they were stiffed on a $1,000 deposit from the Dog Daddy, who is also a dog breeder.

Also according to the article, dog owners in Massachusetts complained in 2015 that Deoliveira was selling sick dogs.

There is also a Facebook group dedicated to “The Truth About Griffin Shepherds,” the name of Deoliveira’s breeding program, which details allegations against the breeder.

However, the Dog Daddy has also been covered positively by Inside Edition and The Daily Mail, which praised him as “dog whisperer” who is “able to control his dogs with just gentle touches and body language.”

Regardless of the controversy, the Dog Daddy is a social media sensation with hundreds of thousands of followers who watch his training videos religiously on YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok. The Dog Daddy himself is a fascinating spectacle to watch, he looks like a rapper or boy band singer wearing street-fashion jumpsuits and funky sunglasses while training highly aggressive barking and snapping dogs.

Watch out Richmond and keep your eyes peeled for Dog Daddy later this month.