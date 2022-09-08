'The end of an era:' Richmonders reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

In Richmond, shortly after the palace announced Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, Agecroft Hall lowered its British flag to half-mast as a sign of respect.

Bartholomew Broadbent, an English ex-patriot, was having lunch at Can Can Brasserie in Carytown when he heard the news of the queen’s death.

“It made me tear up a bit. It’s one of those occasions where you’ll always remember where you were, like when Princess Diana died or the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded,” Broadbent said. Broadbent grew up in London before moving to the United States in his 20s.

The queen “represented stability. She was a beacon of common sense,” Broadbent said. “She represented morality, decency and had a good sense of humor. She was a mother to all.”

“She represents the end of an era,” Brooke Newman, a professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University, said. “She’s unlike any other British monarch: she was the longest living and the longest reigning monarch. The queen has been on the throne for seven decades. For the British people, she stands for stability, constancy, and a sense of permanence.”

Newman mentioned the scandals that have rocked the royal family in the past few decades: from the death of Princess Diana to the more recent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry controversy when they decided to leave the royal family and move to the United States.

“Americans have long been fascinated with royalty and hereditary privilege,” Newman said. “That’s what the Crown represents. But we as Americans have rejected that. We have embraced the concept of a merit-based democracy. At the same time, Americans live vicariously through the Crown and the royal family.”

Broadbent said that he felt the queen was “much more admired in America than in England.”

Joanna Drell, chair of the History department at the University of Richmond, lived in Oxford in her teens for a few months when her father was teaching there. Ever since, she said she’s had a “fascination with the royals.”

“She was celebrity before you had internet celebrities. She was a queen who lived in several palaces," Drell said. “The queen was immensely popular in England. She managed to rule for 70 years without getting involved” personally in scandals, she said.

“This is a historical moment. She was a historical figure,” Drell said. “She lived through so much history of the 20th century.”

Both Drell and Newman speculated whether Prince Charles, now King Charles, will be able to command the same respect his mother did, after undergoing his own personal scandals.

“I don’t think Charles can keep his opinions to himself, as he’s expected to do. I don’t know if the British subjects will want to continue to support him,” Drell said.

“Queen Elizabeth has managed to hold it together for over seven decades. No one else has been capable of that,” Newman said. She thinks the queen’s death will “cause of lot of anxiety” as Britain is already experiencing economic crisis, the downfall of Boris Johnson, Brexit and a new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who was just appointed two days ago.

“This is a critical moment, not just for the royal family, but for the Commonwealth,” Newman said.

As for what happens next, Drell said that the British media will be encouraged to focus on the queen, on her life and her funeral. “This will be a huge royal spectacle,” Drell said, “followed by a long period of mourning.”

Alexandra Stilton, 78, and her husband Jeffery, both born in the United Kingdom, mourned her majesty with tears and a toast of the queen’s favorite spirit.

“We're very practical people, so we’re going to have a gin and tonic because that was the queen's favorite,” said Stilton. “We are going to toast her … she was an amazing woman who did so many good things.”

Stilton was born in Scotland during World War II, remembering the sounds of bombs going off in her home town of Edinburgh. She also remembers sailing back onboard the RMS Queen Elizabeth at 8 years old, just time for the new queen’s coronation in June 1953.

Stilton said she and her family rushed to England after the death of King George VI. After being crowned, Queen Elizabeth’s coronation marked a new age for the British monarchy.

“How I remember her is that she was everybody’s mum,” said Stilton. “The queen really is someone who linked everyone together like she was a member of the family. And so today’s been very, very difficult … It’s like a member of own family has passed away.”

Also in mourning Thursday was 71-year-old Daniel P. Cortez, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran living in Stafford.

“I was in charge of the military musical presentation for the queen when she came to San Francisco,” said Cortez. “The irony was I was supposed to get married on that day.”

Cortez had been serving in the military for about 13 years when he and his commanding officer were put in charge of organizing the Marine band to perform in front of the queen in March 1983. Tony Bennett was also played.

“Of course, he sang, ‘I left my heart in San Francisco.’ Afterwards they brought out a birthday cake because of Princess Diana's first child had just been born,” said Cortez. “They brought out this huge cake and they pointed it toward the queen, it opened up and there was a photo of Princess Diana and the baby. It was beautiful.”

Cortez said he was fortunate to see the queen’s smile and recalled how honored an honored he felt to be a part of this historic occasion. He even had a brief run-in with the queen backstage, said Cortez.

“There was a private reception for the queen afterwards behind a petitioned curtain, but I had no idea that’s where it was going to be,” said Cortez. “I just walked through and literally came within one step of knocking her down.”

After that once-in-a-lifetime run-in, Cortez promptly stood at attention in his full uniform and said, “Good morning, your majesty.” To which the queen smiled, nodded and moved on.

“I’ll never forget that day,” said Cortez. “The queen was magnificent. She was the gold standard for monarchs. So for her to die today is just a tragedy… God rest your soul and God save the king.