The first female recession: Women in Richmond and beyond are leaving the workforce in record numbers during COVID

Many experts worry that women stepping back from the workforce will have long-term consequences such as continuing the gender pay gap, missing out on promotions and learning new skills, and loss of job growth.

For Kari Altizer, who quit her job as a financial advisor when she had her baby in March, she worried about money while being out of work. Her husband is an operations manager at a local restaurant who took a month of paternity leave and then was furloughed for a month. She worried, how would she make up her income? How would she pay the bills?

When a former client reached out to her asking if she knew of anyone looking for work, she offered herself up for the job. It was in a different field and in a different position: as the sales and marketing manager of The Maid Brigade.

“I never thought I’d work for one of my clients or for the cleaning industry,” Altizer said. But the new job offered things her old job didn’t: it was a growing industry and they offered to pay for day care or allow her to bring her baby to work.

“I work with my baby every day. I bring him to the office. He’s growing up around a work environment,” she said.