For many Americans, the Fourth of July means it is time to gather for barbecues and fireworks displays. But Independence Day also serves as a time to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In honor of the Fourth, the Richmond Times-Dispatch spoke with several Virginia-based veterans about their service and what the holiday means to them.

Christopher Knaggs, a U.S. Navy veteran who served for over 30 years and was deployed in the Vietnam War, vividly remembers where he was on the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

It was July 4, 1976, when Knaggs was riding in a submarine off the coast of Scotland while serving as a member of the U.S. Submarine force. He recalled enviously watching from his post in the open ocean as people ashore celebrated Independence Day with cookouts and rock music.

But as Knaggs’ submarine sailed by, the rock music stopped and, after a few minutes of silence, the sound of a bagpipe echoed from the beach — Knaggs realized partygoers were honoring him and his crew as they set off on a submarine mission patrol.

“My captain told me that I would always remember that Fourth of July, and I have never forgotten that day,” Knaggs said. “A lot of fun things like fireworks and picnics are attached to the holiday, but as a veteran and learning more about it, I’ve come to respect the holiday and what had happened during the Revolution a lot more.”

This is also true for Stephanie Gaines, who served across the country as a member of the U.S. Army between 1990 and 2016.

“To me, the Fourth of July is a celebration of our independence and how far we have come as a nation,” Gaines said. “I have traveled to many places as a result of my military service, and I have seen some other countries that do not have the same liberties as we do here in the United States. My military experiences made me more aware of how grateful I am to live in a free society.”

Originally from New Jersey, Gaines decided to stay in Virginia after retiring from service at Fort Gregg-Adams.

Now an assistant regional manager for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, Gaines said she strives to continue ensuring fellow Virginia-based veterans have access to resources they need to thrive after service.

'I feel like everything is going to be okay'

Ben King, who served in the psychological operations unit of the U.S. Army during the Iraq War, has also worked to assist fellow veterans since returning home in 2007. King, the operations director of the Virginia War Memorial, founded the Mindful Memorial Foundation to honor fellow service members through moments of mindfulness and gratitude.

While King said he had always been connected and interested in the military, he was inspired to begin serving his country after 9/11.

King was awarded the Purple Heart after an improvised explosive device struck a truck he was riding during a mission on New Year’s Eve in 2006. The driver of the truck was killed and King was injured. King returned to service a week after the strike, he said.

As a proud veteran and Purple Heart recipient, King said he felt a sense of accomplishment when returning home from service, but also has struggled with PTSD. He has found relief through practicing mindfulness and enjoying the sense of pride in serving his country.

When reflecting on the Fourth of July as a veteran, King said he remains inspired by the last sentence in the Declaration of Independence, which states: “for the support of this declaration, ... we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

“Independence, to me, means not only independence from something or someone else, but also freedom to develop what we want to be,” King said. “The American flag is optimistic: every time I’ve seen the flag, whether here or in Iraq, I feel like everything is going to be okay.”

Lindsay Church, who served in the U.S. Navy between 2008 and 2012, is also proud of their service, but has mixed feelings about the Fourth of July as someone who identifies as both a veteran and transgender person.

“I do believe what we can be as a country and I proudly wore the uniform, but we are increasingly becoming a country where not everyone is free,” Church said. “It is not free to not have access to reproductive health care; it is not free to deny people access to gender-affirming care; it is not free to be bound by racism in our country.”

As the executive director and co-founder of the Minority Veterans of America, Church hopes to support minority veterans and continue advocating for equitable policies for all U.S. citizens.

“I struggle now because we’re not all free and the only way to work through it for me is to fight for more equitable policies,” Church said.

As one of the first African Americans to serve as a U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, Vietnam War veteran Charles Talley said he is glad to have aided in protecting the country from adversaries.

“The life we have here in America is a powerful tradition and we must spread that — it’s like adding kindling to a fire,” Talley said. “We’ve got to keep that flame going to keep America bright.”

Having served in a variety of roles since retiring from service — including as district commander of multiple American Legion posts in Virginia — Talley said he enjoys spending the Fourth of July connecting with the community and performing acts of service.

“America is not great just because of the name," he said, "but also the talents and people who have served this nation and helped it flourish.”

'Seeing the flag is always special for me'

Jack Lanier, who spent over 23 years as an officer in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps during the Vietnam War, echoed the sentiments of many veterans, saying he was honored to contribute to the freedoms Americans celebrate on the Fourth of July.

While Lanier is originally from North Carolina, he found himself at the Pentagon in Virginia serving as the principal deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs during George H.W. Bush's presidential term.

Lanier retired from duty as a colonel and received a Ph.D. in public health. He was recruited to help establish the first public health program at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1992. Since then, Lanier has also served on the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation Board of Trustees.

“It means a lot that I’ve had the opportunity to help protect the freedom of our nation,” Lanier said. “I’ve attended memorials, and seeing the flag is always special for me.”

This Fourth of July is extra meaningful for Beverly Vantull, as this past June marked the 10-year anniversary of her retirement from active duty in the U.S. Army.

Beginning in 1999, Vantull served as a medical service officer around the world — including two deployments to Iraq — and across the U.S. until she retired near Fort Gregg-Adams in 2013.

Though she initially struggled with the transition to civilian life because of injuries, she said she found support from local veterans organizations.

It was her connections to these groups that inspired Vantull to get involved with helping fellow veterans, and she now serves as the program manager for the Virginia Women Veterans Program within the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

As an African American woman, Vantull said she cherishes the opportunity she had to serve her country, noting that women could not fully serve in the U.S. Army until 1948, when the Women's Armed Services Integration Act became law.

Overall, when reflecting on the Fourth of July, Vantull captured the attitudes of many fellow veterans and Americans, stating that it is crucial to honor those who served their country.

“As we look at this Independence Day, it’s important for us to take a moment to remember the sacrifice, service and importance of this holiday,” she said. “It’s nice to have a day off, but we must not let those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and served before us be forgotten.”