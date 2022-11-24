The Giving Heart's Thanksgiving Feast serves over 4,000 holiday meals

Families celebrate Thanksgiving with traditions that they return to year after year. The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast has become that tradition for thousands of families, both as attendees and volunteers, over the past 17 years.

The Giving Heart, a nonprofit, estimated it would provide meals for more than 4,000 people this Thanksgiving Day. Food preparations began the Monday before the holiday, when turkey, vegetables and other ingredients arrived to be chopped and organized for foods like stuffing and mashed potatoes.

“We serve everybody,” said organizer Sandra Antoine. “We like the idea that everyone is allowed. We’re inviting you to the feast, and you’re allowing us to come into your house and bring the love of Thanksgiving.”

The meals themselves are sourced from local grocery stores and include all of the thanksgiving staples – turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, ham, cranberry sauce and desserts like pumpkin pie. They also offer a host of other goods like winter coats and other clothing, toiletries and flu shots.

In all, about 800 volunteers are needed to make the Thanksgiving Feast happen.

Alfreda Cheatham has been volunteering for several years. She’s even started pulling along other family members – two of her sisters, her daughter and a manager at work whom she says she considers to be part of her family. More than that, she comes back every year and comes across many of the same people from the year before.

“A lot of people have been working here just as long as I have and we become a family, one day a year for a couple of hours,” Anderson said. “I love seeing the number of people who feel the same way as I do about helping the community.”

Judy Colyer and her husband, Rusty, have been volunteering at the feast since it first started in 2005.

“I’m here because my husband made the suggestion years ago that this is where we should be on Thanksgiving. Our entire married life has been spent here on Thanksgiving, so it’s been pretty special. I’m here because I can’t imagine being anywhere else,” Judy Colyer said.

“Everyone has the heart for service, they’re just not exactly sure how they can help or what they can do. It does matter how small or how large,” she continued.

The pandemic threw Thanksgiving dinner into limbo for those in need. Local helpers made it work. The pandemic threatened the notion of a Thanksgiving dinner for many in need across the city, but local groups that typically offer meals found a way to make it happen.

The format of the feast has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Previously, guests could come and sit down at tables where the families could enjoy a meal together like it was a restaurant. Now, in-person guests take their meals to go while a host of others get meals via curb-side and delivered meals.

Organizers and volunteers said the need for meals has increased with the addition of curbside and community delivery. Before the pandemic, the busiest year was around 3,200 meals.

Esmerelda Villegas has been coming to the Thanksgiving Feast as a guest for the past 10 years. She now attends with her daughter, step-son and grandson, as well as several friends. Villegas said she always calls around in the week before the feast to remind them.

In a previous year, after they had loaded up their car with food and were driving away, they saw a group of people near the convention center that hadn’t been able to get a meal. They gave their food to that group.

“It’s Thanksgiving, you’re supposed to give thanks. If you receive, you give, you share,” Villegas said. “We usually don’t eat turkey every year because we get it here. When we got home we cooked our usual chicken and rice. When these things happen, the Holy Spirit touches your heart and you give help.”

The Giving Heart was supported by 16 sponsors, including Ukrops, Food Lion, Boar’s Head and Krispy Kreme. It also has 16 auxiliary sponsors and 35 “friends of the Feast” who offered help.