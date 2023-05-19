As soon as the construction fencing was removed, people began flocking to the new public green space that replaces the old asphalt parking lot in front of the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children’s Museum of Richmond.

Same with the pollinator plants across the landscape around the museums: once they went in, in came the goldfinches and bees and … frogs?

Rich Conti, the Science Museum’s chief wonder officer, pulled out his phone and proudly showed off a recent video of a frog discovered in a small area behind the museum where frogs had not been seen – or heard – before.

“We get excited about silly things,” Conti said with a laugh on Thursday during a walkabout of the museum’s expanding urban green space. “We’ve got frogs!”

Proving once again, if you build it – or plant it – they will come.

The Green is the name of the new green space in front of the museum. The first phase of The Green is now officially open, and it eventually will extend the park-like space along the entire stretch of Broad Street in front of the museums -- from Terminal Place to DMV Drive – and then along DMV Drive to the former Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission building that will be taken down. By the time the rest of the project is completed, at least 20 acres of the 37-acre museum campus (including the Washington Commanders’ training camp site) will be preserved as what Conti calls “urban green.”

The Green -- a little more than two acres of native trees and plants, sidewalks and benches, gravel paths and grassy knolls – is the natural result of construction of a nearby 400-space parking garage that eliminated the need for the surface lot that previously occupied the space. There was interest in some corners to replace the parking lot with a building, but Conti said it was determined another building “is not what Richmond needs.

“This is what this should be,” he said.

The space is not just for the public at large, not just museum visitors.

“It’s for anybody,” he said. “We want everybody to enjoy it. This is our gift to the community.”

The showpiece of The Green is “Cosmic Perception,” a steel sculpture that is 25 feet tall, 33 feet wide and weighs almost 40,000 pounds and was selected following a competition that involved 97 artists from around the world submitting proposals.

Designed by artists Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee, a public art studio based in Houston, “Cosmic Perception” invites visitors to walk through and look and features triangle-shaped spires capped with dichoric glass that creates a dynamic experience for the viewer – either a kaleidoscopic or telescopic effect, as well as changing colors -- depending on the angle and time of day.

“We wanted to have a public art element, and we wanted it to be evocative of science and our space,” Conti said. “If you’re curious enough to go inside … and you look out, it changes your perspective on the world, which is a perfect metaphor for the Science Museum.”

Eventually, at the opposite corner of The Green (where Broad meets Terminal Place), museum officials hope to install another art element: a large sundial.

Another purpose of The Green is to provide a “much safer, more pleasant way” to walk the quarter-mile along Broad Street, from Terminal to the DMV, Conti said. The Green’s walking path veers away from Broad anyway, but an allée of willow oaks will provide even more of a buffer.

The overall eco-friendly nature of the project – the removal of the heat-generating asphalt parking lot, the inclusion of native plants and trees, more efficient wastewater management – represent beneficial environmental concepts come to life, said Jennifer Guild, the museum’s communications and curiosity director.

“Having people see them in action is so impactful,.” She said. “Instead of just saying, ‘Here are things you can do,’ we’re saying, ‘Here are the things we did.’”

Also on Thursday, on the other side of the parking deck, another construction fence came down for the opening of a new sidewalk that leads to ProtoPath, a bike and pedestrian path that connects the museum campus to Leigh Street and Scott’s Addition. The aforementioned frog was found near the ProtoPath, behind the Cookie Factory Lofts.

The Green project carries a $7.5 million price tag. The now-completed first phrase was about $4.5 million of that total. The remaining $3 million will cover the area directly in front of the building, which could be converted into green space by next spring.

