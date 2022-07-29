The Grim Sweeper or Meryl Sweep? Vote for the name of the new Richmond street sweeper

The city of Richmond has unveiled a new bike lane sweeper.

It’s smaller than your average sweeper to help keep bike lanes clear of debris and to help make them safer for cyclists.

And guess what? You get to name it.

The Grim Sweeper. Sweepy McSweeperson. Meryl Sweep.

These are just a few of the names for the city of Richmond’s new bike lane sweeper.

"Richmond has a lot of pride, we all know that," Mayor Levar Stoney said on Wednesday. "And there are many things to be excited about in our great city....but one thing that we are excited about is our love for our bicyclists and last week we unveiled a new bike lane sweeper."

The city of Richmond maintains 61 miles of bike lanes. The narrow bike lanes don't have room for a full size sweeper and the new mini-sweeper will help keep them clear and safe. The Richmond Department of Public Works even debuted a video of the cute mini-sweeper in action set to "Lord of the Rings" type music:

Max Hepp-Buchanan at Venture Richmond had seen other cities do naming contests for bike lane sweepers . He came up with the idea to host a Sweet 16 Tournament style bracket to choose the new name for the sweeper.

This week, Venture Richmond launched the #RVASweep16 on Twitter and has been received over 1,110 votes in each poll in the first bracket.

16 names were initially up for elimination.

"Now, I normally don't tell you I'm going to vote for but I'm going to tell you today," Stoney said earlier this week. "I'm voting for Lebroom James."

Unfortunately, Lebroom James got knocked out earlier this week, losing to Bike Dyson. "A strong contender," according to Hepp-Buchanan

And now it’s down to 8. Voting will continue through the weekend.

The semifinals will start on Monday. Venture Richmond expects to have a name by Friday.

The bike lane sweeper “is something we’ve been advocating for years, so we’re really excited about it,” Brantley Tyndall, director of Bike Walk RVA, said. “We’re hoping it will generate some local pride. That people will see it and say, ‘Oh look, the little thing [insert new name here] is going by!’”

While Stoney’s choice may have been knocked out of the running, there are still plenty of names to choose from, including MFBROOM, GusGus, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Broom, just to name a few.

“My prediction is it will be Bike Dyson vs. Meryl Sweep in the finals, but we’ll see. Right now, it looks like The Grim Sweeper might beat Bike Dyson,” he said.

To vote, go to https://twitter.com/VentureRVA.