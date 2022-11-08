The Grizzly coaster at Kings Dominion undergoing repairs

The Grizzly wooden roller coaster at Kings Dominion is closed and currently undergoing extensive repairs.

"Many online sources and coaster watchers have recently noticed that The Grizzly coaster is closed for repairs and that sections of track are missing," Kings Dominion posted to its blog.

The blog posted several pictures of the missing track and mentioned some of the online theories circulating what caused it, such as massive hurricane damage or large trees damaging the track.

"None of these are correct. The truth is that Grizzly is undergoing extensive renovations and retracking and will re-emerge some time next season more fierce than ever before," the blog post read.

The Grizzly closed for the season on Labor Day of this year and the trains were brought into the Kings Dominion wooden coaster maintenance shop for an annual inspection and routine maintenance.

"Track work began almost immediately as large sections were removed to be rebuilt as part of the project," according to the post.

The park said that The Grizzly will return some time next season.

The Grizzly debuted in 1982 with a double-figure-eight layout and has been a favorite at the park, especially for night rides. Kings Dominion recently announced that it will operate year round starting in 2023.