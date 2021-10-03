The inspiration behind Team Quinn, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to ALS patients

It’s difficult to imagine a diagnosis more awful — or a disease more ruthless — than ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurological disease that primarily affects nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. There is no cure.
Aside from the normal despair, though, Bobby and Michele Quinn felt something quite different after Bobby was diagnosed with ALS in April 2017: the warm embrace of community.
Bobby was well-connected in the business community through his job as sales manager for a heating and cooling company and his big personality. The Chesterfield County man had a lot of friends, and they rallied around him with whatever he needed as the disease progressed and his body began to fail.
“People were incredibly supportive,” Michele recalled. “We realized very early on how lucky we were having these connections and being blessed with so many generous people in our lives.”
In addition, uniting under the banner of “Team Quinn,” Bobby’s supporters have raised more than $90,000 over the years for the local chapter of the ALS Association through its annual 5K “Walk To Defeat ALS.” (This year’s event is coming up Oct. 23 at Brown’s Island. Find out more at webdc.alsa.org.)
Quinn’s supporters have raised even more money through other events, including an annual golf tournament and a yearly music event. (Separately, Main Street Homes has held its own annual golf tournament in honor of Bobby Quinn, raising and donating more than $200,000 to Harpers Hope Fund, which benefits VCU Health’s ALS clinic.)
Sensing their unique position of having established some fundraising firepower and knowing his time was growing short, Bobby wondered if they might be able to marshal their support to help more ALS patients and keep it going after he was gone.
Team Quinn, as an official nonprofit organization, was born in late 2019. Bobby Quinn died this past April at age 52. As was his wish, Team Quinn continues on and is going strong.
In its brief existence, it has given more than $60,000 to ALS patients across Virginia, for all sorts of financial needs, including small home renovations to improve accessibility (until the organization grows, Team Quinn is capping its financial assistance to $5,000 per person) to out-of-pocket expenses not covered by insurance.
Its fifth annual Country Kickin’ ALS will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Atlas 42 in Innsbrook Shoppes in western Henrico County. Team Quinn is hoping to rebound after last year’s event, where attendance was subdued because of COVID-19. Tickets in advance are $10 to $40 and are available at EventBrite.
Bobby and Michele had been married for only about three months when he started having trouble keeping a grip on his golf club — he was an avid golfer — or even wrapping his hand around a drinking cup.
“I asked him, ‘Does it hurt?’” Michelle recalled. “He said, ‘No, it just seems like it’s not working right.’”
Over the following months, there were visits to doctors locally and out of town — ALS is largely diagnosed by a process of elimination — and eventually Bobby was diagnosed with ALS in April 2017, almost a year after he started experiencing symptoms.
Following such a diagnosis, Michele says, “It’s kind of like steps of grief — while you’re still alive.”
There are “waves of emotion,” she said, knowing things are only going to get worse as the patient loses more and more muscle control and independence. In Bobby’s case, he was a former high school football standout who maintained an active lifestyle, who was now facing the prospect of no longer being able to brush his teeth.
“The worst part is their mind never deteriorates, so they see and hear and know every single thing going on around them,” she said. “It’s life-altering, and it’s brutal.”
For the patient and the caregiver, whose life, of course, is also irrevocably changed.
Michele said, “We just marched forward as best we could” — an approach enabled by Bobby’s irrepressible personality, which remained unaffected through it all. His refrain? “My life doesn’t suck. ALS does. My life is amazing.”
Jeff Hanner didn’t get to know Bobby until he was already in a motorized chair.
“He just had the best smile in the world, a very happy guy,” Hanner said. “His spirits were incredible, considering what he was going through. [ALS] just eats your body up, but your brain is right there. It’s not fair.”
Hanner knows too well the deal with ALS. His wife, Vicki, was diagnosed with ALS in June 2019, four days after their 41st wedding anniversary. In the fall of 2019, friends and families gathered together in a team in support of Vicki and participated in the October 2019 ALS walk, raising tens of thousands of dollars.
“There was this team that raised a little more than us,” Hanner called. “Team Quinn.”
Vicki’s decline was rapid, and she died in the following January. Afterward, Michelle Quinn called Hanner and asked him to join the board of Team Quinn, then a new nonprofit. Hanner welcomed the new focus.
“I jumped on it,” he said.
Having lived the ALS nightmare, Hanner feels very deeply the work of Team Quinn, which helps families shoulder the cost of caring for their loved ones, much of which is not covered by health insurance.
“It does open the scab a little, but it’s very rewarding,” said Hanner, his voice cracking. “The fact we’re able to help a little bit is very gratifying.”
Team Quinn is not in a position to cover things like a disability van or a motorized chair, but maybe someday, Michele Quinn said. Her husband would want that to happen.
“Bobby always wanted to make a positive impact on society,” she said. “He worked hard and tried to be the best person he could. That’s why he said, ‘Let’s start this nonprofit’ and ‘Let’s keep it going.’ He’s passed the torch to me and our board members.”
