The inspiration behind Team Quinn, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to ALS patients

***

Bobby and Michele had been married for only about three months when he started having trouble keeping a grip on his golf club — he was an avid golfer — or even wrapping his hand around a drinking cup.

“I asked him, ‘Does it hurt?’” Michelle recalled. “He said, ‘No, it just seems like it’s not working right.’”

Over the following months, there were visits to doctors locally and out of town — ALS is largely diagnosed by a process of elimination — and eventually Bobby was diagnosed with ALS in April 2017, almost a year after he started experiencing symptoms.

Following such a diagnosis, Michele says, “It’s kind of like steps of grief — while you’re still alive.”

There are “waves of emotion,” she said, knowing things are only going to get worse as the patient loses more and more muscle control and independence. In Bobby’s case, he was a former high school football standout who maintained an active lifestyle, who was now facing the prospect of no longer being able to brush his teeth.

“The worst part is their mind never deteriorates, so they see and hear and know every single thing going on around them,” she said. “It’s life-altering, and it’s brutal.”