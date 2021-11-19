The James River's health has gotten better since the '70s. But improvement has stalled, report says

The JRA called for the state to spend $160 million over two years for the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund, which matches local dollars on stormwater management projects.

Wastewater is of a particular concern in Richmond, where a third of the city's sewer system combines stormwater with wastewater. When a significant amount of rain falls, the sewers near South 14th Street overflow into the James. But statewide, wastewater is less of a concern, because localities have upgraded their sewers and treatment facilities. It'll cost nearly $900 million to replace Richmond's outdated sewer system, Mayor Levar Stoney has said.

The river received 6.2 million visitors last year, with Richmond's James River Park System the most attended destination. Fishermen harvest $25 million worth of seafood in the river, and some of the world's largest oyster reefs are located here. Nearly 600,000 people have fishing licenses in the river's watershed, and the James has more public access sites than ever before.

The James is also the largest provider of drinking water in the state. Water treatment plants mitigate most of the pollution, Street said, but the more pollution, the more expensive it is for the plants to filter the water.

“What happens in the river is very important to our drinking water,” Street said.