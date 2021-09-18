The JXN Project continues celebration of Jackson Ward's 150th anniversary through unveiling of signposts

In the late morning sun, Sesha Joi Moon looked at the reveal of the thick “JXN Ward” letters spray-painted on the concrete sidewalk and grinned.

“I can’t believe it’s happening,” she said.

“Unveiling the Vanguard,” which began Saturday morning, pays homage to 15 notable residents of Jackson Ward who left an undeniable mark on the neighborhood and community, honoring them with their names on street signs as designations to their impact.

The JXN Project, created by sisters Sesha and Enjoli Moon, “endeavors to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward by properly contextualizing the origin story of the nation’s first historically registered Black urban neighborhood,” reads the project’s website.

The goal is to “excavate, elevate, and educate on the hidden histories of Jackson Ward as the ‘Birthplace of Black Entrepreneurship,’ an often under-told and overlooked story when discussing the local origins of Black excellence and enterprise in the national narrative.”

Saturday marked the latest in the project’s push to unveil the under-told story of a Black neighborhood that once prospered — and could do so again.