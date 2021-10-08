The Lee statue is gone. But what happened to the time capsule hidden beneath it?

Why place a cornerstone for a pedestal that hadn’t been designed? There was a lot of debate about where to place the Lee statue, Driggs said. Libby Hill and Gambles Hill were considered. But city leaders decided if the Lee statue would improve the prestige of a new neighborhood, the city would benefit with larger real estate tax revenue. Placing the cornerstone ended the debate, Driggs said.

If it’s not farther in, maybe it’s farther down, hidden under a few feet of mortar and rock, said Dale Brumfield, an author and historian who has studied the time capsule. The northeast cornerstone looked special. It was finished on all six sides and looks like it was meant to be put on display during the large ceremony held in 1887 when the cornerstone was placed.

A newspaper account says workers embedded the time capsule in masonry, so Brumfield believes the capsule is right where workers looked for it. They just didn’t go far enough.

The farther under the rock and rubble, the less likely the time capsule's contents have survived the air and water that can destroy them, he added.

But burying it that deep isn’t consistent with other time capsules, said David Givens, director of archaeology for Jamestown Rediscovery. Time capsules are meant to be found. He believes it’s in one of the other corners.