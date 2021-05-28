The mental health crisis among kids is worsening. Virginia is widening access to services to help.

Chesterfield and Hanover County are deemed as having a severe shortage by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry - along with 24 other localities - while Richmond and Henrico's shortages are two of the 15 in Virginia classified as "high."

The rest, roughly 65% of the state, don't have any child psychiatrists at all.

Dr. Sandy Chung, medical director of VMAP and a pediatrician, said in an interview that psychologists are often centralized around large hospital system or academic centers, which leaves rural locations behind - even as 80% of health care providers surveyed by VMAP this past year said they're seeing more youth with anxiety, depression and other behavioral conditions.

"Generally, access to care is not necessarily equitable, so we're addressing this through primary care," Chung said. "Underlying that, we also have to make sure that primary care is accessible in an equitable manner for this to work. ... today, at least with VMAP, we're able to say that any primary care provider that is in place today can provide mental health care and that is an improvement."