The Monument Avenue 10k returns this year on April 23, but the number of runners will be capped at 20,000

After a two-year hiatus, during which virtual events were staged, the full Monument Avenue 10k is back this year.

On Tuesday, Sports Backers hosted a ‘10k Reveal Day’ at Ukrop’s Market Hall on Patterson Avenue, where they unveiled the design of the 2022 race participant medal, which was created by Richmond-based public artist Hamilton Glass.

Glass also had a hand in designing this year’s Monument Avenue 10k t-shirt, which he was sporting during the event.

“Of course, I was excited to do it,” Glass said. “Knowing how many people are into the Monument Avenue 10k — it's almost like a celebration— so I was excited to do it.”

Glass’ artwork can be seen throughout Richmond’s landscape. He says his murals have always been influenced by the community and meant to connect people to the place they live. This particular piece of work was inspired by the unity that takes place during one of the city’s most well-known traditions.