The Monument Avenue 10k returns this year on April 23, but the number of runners will be capped at 20,000

After a two-year hiatus, during which virtual events were staged, the full Monument Avenue 10k is back this year.
On Tuesday, Sports Backers hosted a ‘10k Reveal Day’ at Ukrop’s Market Hall on Patterson Avenue, where they unveiled the design of the 2022 race participant medal, which was created by Richmond-based public artist Hamilton Glass.
Glass also had a hand in designing this year’s Monument Avenue 10k t-shirt, which he was sporting during the event.
“Of course, I was excited to do it,” Glass said. “Knowing how many people are into the Monument Avenue 10k — it's almost like a celebration— so I was excited to do it.”
Glass’ artwork can be seen throughout Richmond’s landscape. He says his murals have always been influenced by the community and meant to connect people to the place they live. This particular piece of work was inspired by the unity that takes place during one of the city’s most well-known traditions.
“I think it's all just about unity in general, so doing something that promotes diversity and unity and bringing us all together is what it’s all about,” Glass said. “The Monument Avenue 10k has been a part of the community for a long time and just to be able to partner with them, it can't really get any better than that.”
During Reveal Day, members from Sports Backers and race sponsors announced additional things to look forward to in this year’s competition. A new sponsor, Atlantic Union Bank, will add an adjoining one-mile fun run for kids ages 4-12. The YMCA 10k Training Team will return, as well as a post-race festival featuring live music, food, fellowship and more.
The race will be known as the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger, and will take place on April 23.
In order to bring back the 10k in its traditional format, as opposed the socially distanced approach, Sports Backers is capping the number of participants at 20,000, according to Race Director Megan Keogh. The race drew about 25,000 runners pre-pandemic.
Runners will race across Richmond starting on Harrison and Broad Street, up Monument Avenue to Staples Mills Road and back down Franklin Street.
Prices for registration vary depending on registration date. Visit www.sportsbackers.org to register and view more details about the event.
