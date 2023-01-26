 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The name of Metro Richmond Zoo's baby hippo is...

The poll results are in and the name of Metro Richmond Zoo's baby pygmy hippos is: Petunia!

The Metro Richmond Zoo received 18,963 votes in the naming poll.

Iris and calf

Iris is seen with Petunia. The baby pygmy hippo was born at the Metro Richmond Zoo in December.

"Petunia is confident, brave, and spunky. She gets her energy out by running around and splashing in the water. Now that she is comfortable in the pool, the water level has risen to normal. Each morning when Iris and Petunia are moved into the indoor pool area, Petunia will usually lead the way straight into the water," the zoo said in a statement.

"Iris and Petunia can be seen every day at Hippo Haven. When Petunia gets a little bigger (and when the weather warms up), they will be let outside in the outdoor habitat," the zoo said.

Petunia was born to parents, Iris and Corwin, on Dec. 6 at the Metro Richmond Zoo. Petunia weighed 24.2 pounds when she was a week old. The zoo says full-grown pygmy hippos can weigh up to 600 pounds.

Hippo naming poll results:

1. Petunia: 5,079 votes

2. Dumplin’: 4,070 votes

3. Penelope: 3,615 votes

4. Olive: 3,550 votes

5. Holly: 2,110 votes

6. Gayla: 539 votes

Iris and Petunia at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

On May 6, 2023, the zoo will host a Run Wild Races event and proceeds will benefit pygmy hippo conservation efforts. Help protect the native homes of Petunia’s wild counterparts. Participants can join the 1 mile Mini fun run, 5K race around the zoo, or the Wild Ninja obstacle course. Find out more info at https://runwildraces.com.

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

