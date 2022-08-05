The name of Richmond's new mini street sweeper is ...

The name of Richmond’s new bike lane street sweeper has been chosen and it’s MF BROOM.

Venture Richmond launched a Sweet 16 tournament-style bracket for the public to choose the new name for the sweeper on Twitter. The final vote came down to The Grim Sweeper vs. MF BROOM.

MF BROOM is a play on the name of MF DOOM, an underground hip-hop artist who died in 2020. The “MF” stands for Metal Face.

Over 600 votes were cast on the final bracket with 59.1% voting for MF BROOM and 40.9% going to The Grim Sweeper.

“I remain a fan of LeBroom James, but the people have spoken. Congratulations MF Broom!” Mayor Levar Stoney said via email on Friday, referencing one of the early names knocked out of the running.

The naming contest was aimed as a way to generate city pride for its new mini-street sweeper. The bike lane sweeper is smaller than the average street sweeper and will keep bike lanes clear of debris and help make them safer for cyclists. Brantley Tyndall, director of Bike Walk RVA, said the group had been advocating for a bike lane sweeper for years.

He said he was thrilled to see the Richmond biking community be “enthusiastically engaged” with the naming contest.

“The selection process got really energetic at times with the rivalry between runner up Meryl Sweep and winner MF Broom,” Tyndall said via email.

“MF Broom is a fitting and clever name for the sweeper, as its namesake, MF Doom, was a thoughtful and innovative rap artist cherished for his flowing lines, interesting brand, and compelling message of inclusivity that I think is a foundation of the biking movement in Richmond,” he added.

The city of Richmond will host a naming ceremony with details to be released at a later date.

Until then, if you see the mini-street sweeper go by, you can call it by its new name, “MF BROOM!”