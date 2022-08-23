The New Yorker writes about Balot sculpture and White Cube controversy with VMFA

The New Yorker profiled the White Cube, an art museum in the Congo, which has accused the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts of stonewalling requests for a loan of a sculpture it feels belongs to the Congolese people.

The VMFA owns a wooden statue of Maximilien Balot, which was originally carved by a native artist.

The Congolese Plantation Workers Art League, or CATPC, an art group associated with the White Cube, said that they have been trying to get the Balot sculpture on loan from the VMFA for the past two years with no success.

In the New Yorker article, a member of CATPC, said the VMFA’s loan refusal was “a form of violence.”

“We come from a country that has perpetual war,” he said. “We don’t want war. We do not want to oppose the museum. We are not here to have a conflict with them. The only thing we want is to rekindle a relationship with the sculpture.”

After almost two years of trying to obtain the Balot statue, the White Cube decided to mint digital images — known as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs — of the Balot statue and sell them to raise funds and buy back land in the Congo.

In June, the first batch in a collection of 306 individual Balot NFTs went on the market. One Balot NFT costs 290 euros, roughly $290, which is equal to the cost of one hectare of land in Lusanga, the town where the White Cube is located.

With the 50 NFTs already sold, CATPC said it has bought back 50 hectares of land on the Unilever plantation where the workers live and where the museum is located, which the group plans to replant and use for food security.

“The Balot NFT ... will put digital ownership of culture back into the hands of the many and helps buy back land once stolen and exhausted. ... In a radical new model of restitution, blockchain-based NFT technology becomes a tool for decolonization,” Dutch artist Renzo Martens posted to his website for the Institute for Human Activities.

“Impoverishment on the plantations is rampant: it is now essential that local communities make use of this technology and control the powers of their lost art, rather than the institutions that were built on the exploitation of their labour and culture.”

The New Yorker article addresses the problem with how the Western art world capitalizes on artwork gathered during colonization, which raises questions of whose art it is and who should benefit from it.

The article also explores how Dutch artist Martens, who is white, has helped the group, originally for artistic purposes, but now as a means for social justice.

Since the controversy first aired earlier this year, Ndubuisi C. Ezeluomba has rejoined VMFA’s staff as the new curator of African Arts. The museum describes Ezeluomba as “a thought-leader and widely published authority on the restitution of African art.” He is currently leading provenance and title records research of the African objects in the museum’s collection.

The Balot sculpture was made to capture the spirit of Maximilien Balot, an abusive Belgian colonizer who was murdered in an uprising in the Congo in 1931. Later, a native artist carved his likeness in wood as a way to contain and control the Belgian’s spirit, in accordance with the beliefs of the Pende people.

The VMFA has since investigated the provenance of the Balot sculpture and reports that the provenance is verifiable.

According to the museum, the Balot sculpture was collected in Gungu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1972. It was purchased by collector Herbert F. Weiss in 1973. The VMFA purchased the Balot sculpture from Weiss in 2015 for $25,000.

The VMFA said “research continues on African art objects in VMFA’s collection with verified provenance, such as the Balot sculpture, for the purposes of gaining more and new knowledge about each work for the purposes of interpretation and exhibition.”

The Balot sculpture, which can usually be found in the African Art galleries at the VMFA, is currently on loan to the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, N.C., until August 2023.