The pandemic threatens to close a South Richmond clinic Black and Latino residents depend on. Its workers won't let it

Maria Julia Cruz ruffled her purple-streaked hair while clutching a plastic Food Lion bag that contained the medicine keeping her alive. One bottle for her high blood pressure. Another for low blood sugar. Eye drops for her glaucoma.
On a recent afternoon, healthcare workers checked her temperature before Cruz entered the clinic that has provided the insulin needed to control her diabetes for over two years -- the clinic that never shut down in a pandemic that’s threatened healthcare for those who needed it most.
“CROSSOVER Healthcare Ministry,” read one sign near the entrance. “Uninsured & Medicaid Patients Welcome.”
With a patient population that’s more than 60% Black or Latino, 100% low-income and at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, there was too much at stake.
Without CrossOver, nearly 6,000 people in the Richmond area like Cruz could lose a vital, life-saving safety net already punctured by a pandemic that forced high unemployment rates, evictions and extraordinary measures to afford medication and food.
Yet as COVID cases rose once again in October, a surge that disproportionately impacted Black and Latino communities three times as likely to become infected as their white neighbors, so did the need for patients at CrossOver to access healthcare.
But the clinic doesn’t have the capacity, funds and volunteers needed to meet it.
Since 1983, the community health center has been a crucial link to a fragmented health care system Latino communities nationwide distrust. They served uninsured pregnant women; treated chronic diseases; families from low-income areas who needed vaccines; older individuals grappling with diabetes; people in search of stable housing.
Regardless of immigration status. Regardless of ability to pay.
For more than eight months, CrossOver has hemorrhaged volunteers, an almost 400-person backbone of the South Side and Henrico clinic operations who are nurses, interpreters, dentists and OBGYNs. They’ve had a 15% reduction in volunteers in Richmond’s clinic alone due to some being high risk, above the age of 65 or college students who were sent home. Others chose to retire.
CEO Julie Bilodeau doesn’t blame them. They have families, too, she said, and the emotional exhaustion healthcare workers are facing in an unending pandemic has taken its toll.
But the loss left the clinic with a bleak decision: turn patients away.
“We all thought it was going to be a month or two. We all thought, ‘Oh, we can do this for a month. We can do this,” Bilodeau said. “Now it’s like, ‘How are we going to regain that capacity post-COVID?’ Man, that’s the toughest thing for us.”
The continued spillover effects of COVID and its disruption to routine checkups and procedures for communities already ravaged by the virus -- in Richmond alone, Black residents are five times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than white Richmonders, according to health department data -- has threatened the medical care of more than 29 million people nationwide depending on free health clinics like CrossOver, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. In May, 1,954 community health center sites temporarily closed. For now, the number sits at about 602.
But the spike in need is coupled with financial shortfalls, stretching resources of places like CrossOver to rely on its one-time $535,000 Payment Protection Loan and grants to assure their patients have somewhere to go.
In a typical fiscal year, the clinic’s operating costs are $3.8 million, according to Megan Mann, CrossOver’s communications director.
Eleanor Sanchez, a Richmond clinic manager who’s been with CrossOver for more than 16 years, said longtime donors have done what they can in the uncertainty, but patient donations have dried up due to financial struggles -- a loss projected to cost the nonprofit clinic anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000 in the upcoming year.
The clinic transferred what they could to other centers in the area, including their Henrico location and other community clinics like Health Brigade, Daily Planet and Goochland Cares.
It also shifted resources to the new reality of telehealth: mental health services, home health care kits to monitor blood pressure, delivering medications, Medicaid applications, financial screenings, ramping up education through 1,500 outreach calls and texting people in their native languages.
Within Richmond city lines, Virginia Community Healthcare Association lists 12 community health centers including CrossOver, all of which have a patient base that is predominantly people of color laboring in essential jobs.
But there remains a tremendous demand, Sanchez said. In fiscal year 2020, CrossOver had 15,719 primary medical care visits that the clinic is learning to leverage technology to keep.
The call center continues fielding 5,000 calls per month or about 166 calls per day. A majority of the calls have dealt with fending off virus misinformation for the past several months. Some patients report having symptoms but delay going to the hospital, fearing being hospitalized means they’re going to die, said CrossOver clinical coordinator Elizabeth McNutt.
As Latinos nationwide face being 4.2 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID, McNutt continues seeing more patients refusing to seek care even with symptoms.
Then there’s the mental health toll, not knowing if they should get tested or leave the house and fearing that if they isolate, they will lose their low-wage jobs.
It’s hard to hear the stories, McNutt said.
But as the days roll by, and the pandemic continues, she keeps showing up as waiting rooms fill and then empty out again.
On a recent evening, the hallway foot traffic dulled to the slight squeaks of nurse shoes on tiled floors as the daytime staff readied themselves to go home around 5 p.m.
One by one, lights flickered off. Doors locked. The phones ringing with people hoping to access an appointment quieted.
Sanchez, the last to leave, eyed the wall of rosaries and crosses given to the clinic by patients and volunteers from countries like El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela - symbols of protection, prosperity, hope; of patients Sanchez has come to know as family.
She wouldn’t let this clinic close. She would not let them down.
