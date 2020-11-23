The pandemic threatens to close a South Richmond clinic Black and Latino residents depend on. Its workers won't let it

The continued spillover effects of COVID and its disruption to routine checkups and procedures for communities already ravaged by the virus -- in Richmond alone, Black residents are five times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than white Richmonders, according to health department data -- has threatened the medical care of more than 29 million people nationwide depending on free health clinics like CrossOver, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. In May, 1,954 community health center sites temporarily closed. For now, the number sits at about 602.

But the spike in need is coupled with financial shortfalls, stretching resources of places like CrossOver to rely on its one-time $535,000 Payment Protection Loan and grants to assure their patients have somewhere to go.

In a typical fiscal year, the clinic’s operating costs are $3.8 million, according to Megan Mann, CrossOver’s communications director.

Eleanor Sanchez, a Richmond clinic manager who’s been with CrossOver for more than 16 years, said longtime donors have done what they can in the uncertainty, but patient donations have dried up due to financial struggles -- a loss projected to cost the nonprofit clinic anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000 in the upcoming year.