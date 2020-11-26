The pandemic threw Thanksgiving dinner into limbo for those in need. Local helpers made it work.

"It's just being willing to serve the people in any capacity, and this is one way on Thanksgiving to just let others know that they're not forgotten," said Sandra Antoine, a Giving Heart board member. "Now, there are a lot of lonely people, under the norm, but in these circumstances, there's a lot of hurt ... people yearning for some brightness in their day, and what better opportunity?"

In the parking lot of Diversity Richmond on Thursday, people drove in to pick up plates of turkey, mac 'n' cheese and sweet potato pie from Ms. Girlee's Kitchen in an event organized by Black Pride RVA and the Laughing Gull Foundation.

It's the second year the event has been held. Last year, 150 people sat down to eat and some carried out, said Cheezi Farmer, who is board chair for Diversity Richmond and helped organize the event.

"For us, it means we get to live into our mission of fostering healthy connections," said the Rev. Lacette Cross from Black Pride RVA, another organizer. "People need to know that they can be around people that love them exactly for who they are. And we can give food to people, and so even in this pandemic, people know that there's a group of folks that are, you know, care for them, and that we can feed somebody, even the small way, so it means a lot to us."