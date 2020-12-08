The pandemic's invisible toll: Experts see surge of mental health need for Black and Latino kids in Richmond

The nonprofit provides frequent one-on-one virtual therapy sessions - sometimes 2-3 times a week - boosts training for teachers and administrators to help distinguish when behavior is driven by trauma since depressive symptoms can result in acting out, has immediate crisis response teams and uses technology like Minecraft or creates YouTube playlists that serve as therapeutic work for younger kids.

Like adults, children are complex, said Kristin Lennox, a ChildSavers school-based therapist and bilingual clinical social worker. In sessions, students process what that means with:

There’s a worry monster that sits on my shoulder.

Sometimes my stomach is really heavy, like I’m about to throw up

I don’t know how I’m meant to succeed in a world like this.

“It’s really challenging to learn when you’re constantly worried about your safety,” Lennox said, noting that being unsuccessful in virtual learning has seared students’ self-esteem.

“And it’s not because the schools aren’t doing what they need to do or the teachers aren’t doing what they need to do. It’s the lack of socio-emotional contact … it’s the safety of their communities, the safety of their family.”