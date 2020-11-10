The Rev. James H. Taylor III says military service 'set the stage for the other aspects of my life'

An impetuous James H. Taylor III dropped out of Powhatan County’s Pocahontas High School to enlist in the Army, arriving in South Korea the day after Christmas in 1966.
The circumstances were “a little scary” for Taylor, who was only 17. But during his first week overseas, “I saw a guy from Powhatan. It just saved my day, to be frank with you,” Taylor recalled. “He said, ‘Hey James, you’re going to be just fine.’”
Taylor’s tour in South Korea was not uneventful. The USS Pueblo, a Navy intelligence ship, was seized by North Korea; its crew was held for 11 months. “Thought we were going to war,” he recalled.
Today, Taylor is pastor of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. Now 71, he says his two dozen years in the military “set the stage for the other aspects of my life.”
The high school dropout with the GED would go on to earn multiple college degrees and partake of enough careers for several lifetimes.
Taylor served tours in Korea and Thailand, where he helped supply infantry units during the Vietnam War, exacting a toll on his body — through his exposure to the chemical defoliant Agent Orange — that he would not pinpoint until decades later.
After his discharge, he joined the Army Reserve, winning the commandant’s trophy as an aspiring drill sergeant before becoming a trainer of drill sergeants himself. During his Army career, he received 19 medals, including the Legion of Merit for “exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.”
Along the way, Taylor worked in retail, served as a Richmond police officer and was director of corporate security for Reynolds Metals.
Taylor credits the Army with instilling him with competitive drive, endurance and the ability to overcome obstacles.
“You find a way to succeed,” he said during a recent interview.
Taylor, upon joining the Army, was younger than most of his counterparts. He had to mature quickly, he said. “I had to constantly remind myself that I got myself into this, and so I’ve got to give it my best.”
Faced with the prospect of returning stateside to Fort Rucker, Ala., he decided to put in for another overseas tour. He landed with the 501st Field Depot of the 9th Logistical Command in Korat, Thailand, part of the Vietnam War theater. He was a “motor sergeant,” part of the motor vehicle maintenance crew.
“The infantry has to have a supply line. They have to have food. They have to have transportation. They have to have other kinds of logistics. People who supplied that, obviously, you find yourselves in harm’s way.”
Taylor found himself in harm’s way in Vietnam, en route to Thailand, when his airplane had to circle Tan Son Nhut Air Base more than 30 minutes before landing to avoid an active firefight below.
“And then we had to disembark. We stayed there a good while before we were able to get back on the plane. It was pretty scary knowing you had to land in the war zone. And all of the sudden, you don’t even know if you’re going to make it out, and you haven’t even gotten to your own destination.”
Taylor earned the rank of sergeant by the time he was discharged in March 1969.
Returning home, he joined the Army Reserve, ultimately becoming commandant of the Drill Sergeant School at Fort A.P. Hill. It was job well-suited for a man who describes himself as a perfectionist and a stickler for detail. His goal, he said, was “to develop and make the best soldiers that the United States Army could have. And I had a part in that and didn’t take it lightly.”
He worked briefly in retail at Southside Plaza, where he met his wife of 50 years, Olivdean, with whom he raised two sons and two daughters. In November 1970, he was sworn in as a Richmond police officer, again rising to the rank of sergeant before leaving to work at Reynolds Metals.
“That put me back in line with the Lord’s business of not working weekends,” Taylor recalled. He was free to answer when the Lord came calling. He was licensed at his home church, Second Antioch Baptist in Powhatan. For 28 years, he has commuted Sundays from his home in South Richmond to Jericho Baptist in Farmville, a town where he served five years as chaplain of the police department.
In the meantime, the young man who once felt stigmatized by his general equivalency diploma earned an associate degree from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master of divinity degree from Virginia Union University, and a doctor of ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.
He retired from the military in 1990 as a command sergeant major. But an unpleasant part of his service remains with him.
“I’m 70% disabled” from Agent Orange, he said.
He recalled seeing large, dripping containers of the herbicide during his tour of Southeast Asia, but didn’t connect the exposure to his declining health until four years ago. He has had heart surgery and catheterizations.
Still, Taylor continues to mold minds and shape lives. Retired from Reynolds Metals in 2003, he taught and headed the criminal justice department at Southside Virginia Community College’s Alberta Campus, where he still teaches religion.
“Instilling in people the desire to be successful. I was good at that,” he said, before correcting himself. “Am good at that.”
