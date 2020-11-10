The Rev. James H. Taylor III says military service 'set the stage for the other aspects of my life'

“And then we had to disembark. We stayed there a good while before we were able to get back on the plane. It was pretty scary knowing you had to land in the war zone. And all of the sudden, you don’t even know if you’re going to make it out, and you haven’t even gotten to your own destination.”

Taylor earned the rank of sergeant by the time he was discharged in March 1969.

Returning home, he joined the Army Reserve, ultimately becoming commandant of the Drill Sergeant School at Fort A.P. Hill. It was job well-suited for a man who describes himself as a perfectionist and a stickler for detail. His goal, he said, was “to develop and make the best soldiers that the United States Army could have. And I had a part in that and didn’t take it lightly.”

He worked briefly in retail at Southside Plaza, where he met his wife of 50 years, Olivdean, with whom he raised two sons and two daughters. In November 1970, he was sworn in as a Richmond police officer, again rising to the rank of sergeant before leaving to work at Reynolds Metals.