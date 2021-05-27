The Richmond School Board changed start times to help high schoolers get sleep, but what about elementary students?

She also mentioned that she was worried about not having enough time with her young one if he has to go to bed earlier. Not everyone was aware of the divisions plans since it was mentioned very little outside of School Board meetings, which can run for up to six hours at a time, she said.

Katheryn Purgason, whose elementary school students attend Linwood Holton Elementary, said she was also stunned by the changes and hadn’t budgeted for additional child care. In an interview, Kamras said that free aftercare would be available for all RPS students through 5 p.m.

“The idea of year-round school, there was a lot of communication, probably too much,” she said in an interview. She didn’t recall similar communication methods with the bell schedule changes, which many have argued is almost as big a change as year round school. “I mean I just like I woke up in the morning and checked my email and I was like, ‘What?’ Because this is huge for us.”

The move, which was approved last week in a 5-4 vote, is supported by data from pediatricians, including Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments.