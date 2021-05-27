The Richmond School Board changed start times to help high schoolers get sleep, but what about elementary students?

At least 100 people are at odds with Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras’ new bell schedule, according to a petition created by a parent of elementary school children, which asks the School Board to consider pushing the new start times back by 30 minutes.
The Board last week voted to shift elementary school students from a 9 a.m. to a 7:45 a.m. start. Middle school students are slated to begin at 8:15, 15 minutes earlier than the last time they went to school in person, and high school students will begin their days at 8:45 a.m.
Some families argue the change was too sudden; that the district didn't do enough community engagement. Kamras' administration says the science is clear: school start times needed to change in the district because high schoolers weren't getting enough sleep, and young students were starting way too late. Kamras has said he wants to follow the advice of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommends that high school students not start school before 8:30 a.m.
Lyons Hardy, who launched the petition with her Mary Munford elementary student in mind, said the times all should be pushed back by 30 minutes each. One of her primary concerns is that 7:45 a.m., when the city’s elementary school students would start, is too early.
“The bus usually comes up to an hour before the school start time, so that means it’s possible that he could be getting up at 6:45 a.m.,” she said. “I’m concerned about waking him up on time and getting him breakfast and getting him ready to go in time for that.”
She also mentioned that she was worried about not having enough time with her young one if he has to go to bed earlier. Not everyone was aware of the divisions plans since it was mentioned very little outside of School Board meetings, which can run for up to six hours at a time, she said.
Katheryn Purgason, whose elementary school students attend Linwood Holton Elementary, said she was also stunned by the changes and hadn’t budgeted for additional child care. In an interview, Kamras said that free aftercare would be available for all RPS students through 5 p.m.
“The idea of year-round school, there was a lot of communication, probably too much,” she said in an interview. She didn’t recall similar communication methods with the bell schedule changes, which many have argued is almost as big a change as year round school. “I mean I just like I woke up in the morning and checked my email and I was like, ‘What?’ Because this is huge for us.”
The move, which was approved last week in a 5-4 vote, is supported by data from pediatricians, including Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments.
One student, Jasmine Turner, a 10th grader at John Marshall High School and self-described night owl, said she’s also excited for the change. The last time school was in person, she said he had to wake up around 5 or 6 a.m. to catch the bus to begin school at 7:50 a.m. It wasn’t working for her.
“We stay up until 12 or one in the morning because that’s when we do our best work,” she said. “When I don’t get enough sleep, my mood is awful. I won’t be able to do the work if I don’t get enough sleep.”
Turner’s sleep pattern falls in line with the “biological reality” of adolescents, according to Avula. That’s because as adolescents move into puberty, melatonin, the naturally occurring hormone that helps people sleep, begins production later and later in the day.
“Everyone has the stereotype that adolescents like to sleep in, and it’s hard to get them out of bed,” Avula said in an interview. “... That biological reality doesn’t jive with the fact that we’ve had high school students starting around 7:30.”
Avula also noted that later start times would be good for RPS high schoolers since they often have more work at night. Turner, who is a member of John Marshall’s student Council and Kamras’ Superintendent’s High School Advisory Council, said she often works late at night, which results in her falling asleep around 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.
For those who dissented, Mariah White, Kenya Gibson, Stephanie Rizzi, and Shonda Harris-Muhammed, at issue was a lack of intensive engagement for a change that affects every student in the district. In a statement, White also said that she didn’t vote for the approval since the change of the start times was not part of RPS’ reopening plans.
In an interview, Kamras said he wants to stick to science, but said more community engagement can always be done. The division has been conducting community walks under the direction of the Chief Officer of Engagement, Shadae Harris. He also said he imagines pushing start times back 30 minutes than what the district has already planned could be even more challenging for high school students who work, as it would result in those students getting out of school around 4:30 p.m.
Kamras also noted that the conversation of changing start times isn’t a new one, as previous Boards and members of the public have called the start times backward.
“This is a balancing act of a lot of different needs,” Kamras said in an interview. “I think this is a good effort to be responsive to what we know about the science and try and manage our transportation challenges.”
