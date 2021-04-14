The Richmond School Board wants control of school construction, but the city and superintendent are opposed

"The Mayor agrees with the superintendent and other board members that it is in the best interest of our children for their school system to focus on books, not bricks," said Jim Nolan, spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney. "We're seeking guidance from the City Attorney on the legality and the effect of the resolution and its potential to delay a new George Wythe. This guidance will inform how we proceed."

Kamras and other Board members also said they felt a lack of transparency since the resolution was not uploaded to Board Docs, the site the Richmond School Board uses to notify the public of its agenda items. 1st district member Liz Doerr made a motion to delay the vote until early May at Kamras' request, but it was voted down. Gibson, who put the resolution out on her own social media sites, emailed the Board on April 5 to ask if the resolution could be part of the agenda.

"I was frankly disappointed that my resolution had not been uploaded," Gibson said in an interview. "It was shared with all of my Board colleagues prior to when the agenda was made public, and clearly the administration had reviewed it, as their document had talking points against moving forward with the resolution."