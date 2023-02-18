The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s own Kelli Lemon can add one more accomplishment to her long list of accolades following her nomination and recognition as one of this year’s RVA Community Makers.

Lemon, along with Rasheeda Creighton and Melody Joy Short, received recognition for the Jackson Ward Collective — a group of individuals and leaders who work together to support Black-owned businesses.

Creighton is the co-founder and executive director of the JWC Foundation, and Short is the co-founder of the Richmond Night Market.

“I am humble and happy to be among those recognized,” Lemon said. “We’ve really put our heads down and focused on our work so we could really help people and continue to help people.”

Lemon is director of digital programming for The Times-Dispatch and the Virginia Video Network.

“It’s nice to see Kelli Lemon, the Jackson Ward Collective and all of the deserving honorees recognized for their hard work and dedication to Richmond,” said Kelly Till, president and publisher of The Times-Dispatch.

“Kelli is leaving a legacy and making a positive difference daily. She is helping us broaden and grow our digital audience while also helping Black-owned businesses learn, grow and own as a cofounder of the JWC Foundation. I am beyond proud of Kelli and we are fortunate to have her on our team.”

Every year for the past five years, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts hosts the event and creates a list of honorees.

The project, coinciding with Black History Month, is the brainchild of artist Hamilton Glass, who sought to honor folks who are making significant strides in the community as well as to inspire others to do the same.

With the goal of highlighting, showcasing and highlighting Richmond’s past, present and future Black history, the VMFA chooses its honorees for their influence, impact and inspirational story.

This year, the nominees were Janine Bell, founder and president of the nonprofit Elegba Folklore Society; Gary Flowers, a veteran civil and human rights activist and radio host; and Lemon, Creighton and Short of the Jackson Ward Collective.

Readers may recognize Lemon from her 8@4 segment, The Times-Dispatch’s video product that serves to inform, entertain and connect with new audiences every day.

Lemon is also the owner of the downtown coffee shop Urban Hang Suite, 304 E. Broad St., and Like the Fruit LLC, which socially connects people through food, sports, arts and education. She also hosts the popular podcast Coffee with Strangers and is the daytime draw host for the Virginia Lottery.

