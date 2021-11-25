The Turkey Bowl provided an afternoon of food, football and fun for the Mosby Court community

On Thursday afternoon, four-year-old Laila Washington begged her godsister to take her to the football fields behind Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School so she could eat some Thanksgiving turkey.

Laila and Kh’Asia Mosley not only found tables of food, but also of donated winter coats and books waiting go home with them and other children at the Turkey Bowl

The event, hosted by former Mosby Court residents, had football games, a free holiday dinner and a coat and book giveaway. It is one of several events being offered to provide Mosby Court children with fun and constructive opportunities.

Demetrius Williams along with his friend Kevin Harris, both of whom grew up in Mosby Court, have wanted to organize neighborhood events for kids for the better part of a year. This past summer, after teaming up with Von Johnson, another Mosby native who has mentored young children for years, events started happening.

Johnson, who was in charge of the DJ station Thursday, said events like the Turkey Bowl are important for children.

“Because we know how easy it is to get into trouble out here if you have nothing to do,” Johnson said. “The kids don’t deserve that life.”