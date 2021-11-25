The Turkey Bowl provided an afternoon of food, football and fun for the Mosby Court community

On Thursday afternoon, four-year-old Laila Washington begged her godsister to take her to the football fields behind Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School so she could eat some Thanksgiving turkey.
Laila and Kh’Asia Mosley not only found tables of food, but also of donated winter coats and books waiting go home with them and other children at the Turkey Bowl
The event, hosted by former Mosby Court residents, had football games, a free holiday dinner and a coat and book giveaway. It is one of several events being offered to provide Mosby Court children with fun and constructive opportunities.
Demetrius Williams along with his friend Kevin Harris, both of whom grew up in Mosby Court, have wanted to organize neighborhood events for kids for the better part of a year. This past summer, after teaming up with Von Johnson, another Mosby native who has mentored young children for years, events started happening.
Johnson, who was in charge of the DJ station Thursday, said events like the Turkey Bowl are important for children.
“Because we know how easy it is to get into trouble out here if you have nothing to do,” Johnson said. “The kids don’t deserve that life.”
They have distributed about 200 donated backpacks to kids in September followed by holding a Halloween “Trunk or Treat” candy event at the MLK Middle School track, where over 300 kids showed up and received treats.
The organizers of the Turkey Bowl are planning to continue the monthly events. A holiday toy drive is being organized for Christmas, with ideas to have job training and instruction on life skills events in the future.
Williams, 29, who goes by his middle name, My’Tay, remembers the Turkey Bowl used to be a big annual event when he attended in his late teen years.
Thursday’s Turkey Bowl was an afternoon of football, food, music and community gathering.
There were turkeys being deep fried in peanut oil, plus another oven-cooked turkey, a ham and a slew of thanksgiving sides, including yams, string beans, seafood mac and cheese, traditional mac and cheese, King Hawaiian rolls, salad, fruit, desserts, hot chocolate, apple cider and water. That food was donated.
Food Lion also donated boxes of canned food for families to take home.
More than 100 winter coats of all sizes, hats, gloves, scarfs and some pants, shorts and T-shirts were given out to children.
Laila, who loves unicorns, not only found a coat with a unicorn on its hood but also unicorn gloves and a hat.
Children also went home with free books from the Fountain of Youth Foundation. Tables of chapter books, beginner reading books and colorful picture books were available.
For the past five years, Hassan Fountain of the Fountain of Youth Foundation has opened 18 children libraries in the community centers of subsidized housing communities including Mosby Court.
Fountain, the son of an educator, noticed that when children were coming from school in Gilpin Court, another subsidized housing community, they weren’t going inside to do schoolwork. Instead, they were staying outside.
Fountain remembers as a child first doing his schoolwork before spending the rest of the evening outside, playing with friends. He wanted to make sure children in Gilpin Court and others were also getting their homework done. He opened the first community library in Gilpin Court, eventually expanding elsewhere in Richmond as well as to Halifax and to Oxford, N. C.
Angela Lane, Williams’ grandmother, came from Albany, N.Y. to support her grandson’s event Thursday afternoon.
“I’m proud of him. He’s a good kid, a decent man and a great father,” Lane said, as she handed out donated stuffed animals and small toys to children.
Thanksgiving is a day to be thankful for what you have, Lane said.
But she added, “if you don’t have nothing, be thankful you got up this morning. Not everyone does.”