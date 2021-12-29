The Valentine Museum and Richmond projectionists who transformed the Lee Monument win $670,000 grant for public art project

The Valentine Museum and the Richmond projectionists Dustin Klein and Alex Criqui who transformed the Lee Monument have won a $670,000 grant for public art project called “Recontextualizing Richmond.”
Launching in 2022, the project will focus on the creation of a series of temporary light-based artworks addressing issues of historical, racial, and social justice in Richmond and the surrounding capital region.
“It is our hope that by providing an opportunity for our community to engage with a more complete telling of our history through the power of public art that we will be able to help our city heal and move towards a future rooted in peace, justice, and equality,” Criqui said in a statement.
Klein and Criqui’s work at the Lee Monument was featured on the cover of National Geographic’s first ever “Year in Pictures” issue last year and was called one of the “Most Influential Works of American Protest Art Since World War II” by the New York Times Style Magazine.
The grant comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Monuments Project, a $250 million commitment to support public projects that more completely and accurately represent the multiplicity and complexity of American stories, according to the foundation.
“The Richmond story is America’s story. This project will bring new stories to light and encourage us to take a fresh look at our city’s history,” said Bill Martin, director of the Valentine Museum, in a statement.
“This could be a new way of getting Richmonders engaged in this story and understanding there’s more to Richmond than the Civil War,” Martin added. “There are important places all over this city – not just on Monument Avenue. This will be an invitation to explore the city and the unknown stories behind it. It’s also a chance for Alex and Dustin to do real magic.”
In the wake of George Floyd’s death and the protests for social justice on Monument Avenue, Klein and Criqui began to project powerful images on the Lee monument, including historic Black figures and victims of police violence such as Breonna Taylor. Their image of George Floyd’s face over the graffiti-covered pedestal and the letters "BLM" ultimately graced the cover of National Geographic.
The “Recontextualizing Richmond” project aims to begin in the spring. Klein and Criqui, who have formed a group called Reclaiming the Monument, will draw on images of unknown and marginalized voices from the Valentine’s vast collection.
Possible locations for the public art installations include Belle Isle, the African Burial Ground, the 17th Street Farmers Market and more.
Public art installations will be presented to the public free of charge over a 3-7 day period. Each installation will feature public activities and a series of lectures referred to as "Sundown Talks" on the first night of the installation’s opening. The artists plan to work with grassroots organizations, artists, historical institutions, and the general public on the project.
Additional information and details will be released in early 2022.
