The Virginia Museum of History & Culture temporarily closing until May to complete $30 million renovation project

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture, now in the final stages of its $30 million renovation, will close from Jan. 1 until its grand public reopening on May 14.

Starting in October of last year, the museum has remained open in a limited capacity for most of the renovation and expansion project, which aims to change almost every aspect of the 250,000-square-foot museum at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

“Construction teams have done a wonderful job of creatively managing timelines and phases allowing us to keep many of our galleries accessible to date, but we have come to the point in the project when we need to provide them and our staff unfettered access to the entire complex so that we can unveil this dramatically revamped, welcoming, and innovative museum experience for all visitors in May,” Jamie Bosket, the museum's president and CEO, said in a statement.

The renovation will bring a new, more welcoming entrance and great hall, a new café with indoor and outdoor seating, a second floor event terrace, a new immersive theater, new exhibition spaces, a new research library with a rare book and manuscript suite, and an expanded parking lot.