The Virginia Museum of History & Culture temporarily closing until May to complete $30 million renovation project

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture, now in the final stages of its $30 million renovation, will close from Jan. 1 until its grand public reopening on May 14.
Starting in October of last year, the museum has remained open in a limited capacity for most of the renovation and expansion project, which aims to change almost every aspect of the 250,000-square-foot museum at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
“Construction teams have done a wonderful job of creatively managing timelines and phases allowing us to keep many of our galleries accessible to date, but we have come to the point in the project when we need to provide them and our staff unfettered access to the entire complex so that we can unveil this dramatically revamped, welcoming, and innovative museum experience for all visitors in May,” Jamie Bosket, the museum's president and CEO, said in a statement.
The renovation will bring a new, more welcoming entrance and great hall, a new café with indoor and outdoor seating, a second floor event terrace, a new immersive theater, new exhibition spaces, a new research library with a rare book and manuscript suite, and an expanded parking lot.
The project also has brought some controversy when nearly 40 of the 100-year-old magnolia trees behind the museum were removed as part of the renovation. The magnolia trees and the accompanying green space had served as an urban oasis for the neighborhood for more than a century. Neighbors expressed shock and dismay when the grand trees were cut down.
The tree removal was part of the renovation process, which includes expanding the parking lot and moving the museum's green space from the center of the parking lot to be adjacent to the museum, where officials hope it will get more active use.
The new green space will have seating, lighting and landscaping and will feature a grand staircase leading up to the museum's new second-story terrace. The new layout calls for roughly 40 new magnolia trees to be planted at the complex, although the new, younger trees will be smaller in stature. The museum kept about 20 of the 100-year-old magnolias along Kensington Avenue.
The museum has been undergoing major changes over the last two decades.
Originally known as the Virginia Historical Society, the organization was established in 1831 and began largely as a research library and study facility.
But it has changed over the years, especially in the last few decades, to become a museum for Virginia's history. In 2018, the museum changed its name to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to reflect that change.
"It's our goal to be a welcoming, community-centered cultural attraction - a place for all Virginians," Bosket said earlier. "This is the last piece: a physical transformation of our museum complex."
While galleries will be closed for daily visitation, the VMHC will continue to host a limited number of in-person events and a slate of virtual programs for both members and the general public. More information can be found at it website at VirginiaHistory.org/Calendar.
The VMHC will debut its renovation and expansion with a public opening celebration with live music, free admission, and family activities the weekend of May 14 and 15.
