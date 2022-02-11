The Virginia War Memorial will host an 'Artifacts Roadshow' on Saturday

The Virginia War Memorial is offering professional insights to the public in the style of the popular TV show "Antiques Roadshow."

Curator Jesse Smith, military expert Robert House, and photo and document expert Warren Shindle will examine a wide range of items and memorabilia Saturday, and share the stories hidden within them.

Smith says this is a public service for residents who want to learn more about their family’s military history and preserve the memories held within treasures often stored in old luggage, garages and attics.

“If somebody has something that they think is from a military relative or even something they just found in their attic, we invite them to bring it to us and we’ll tell them what we know,” Smith said.

Smith says he’s excited to welcome the public back to the space after more than a year of virtual programming.

“What excites me the most is you never know what’s going to come through the door,” Smith said. “People bring anything from a simple patch all the way up to a full uniform with all the awards and ribbons.”

Smith says his team is rarely stumped, but discovering something new is thrilling in its own way, and Jeb Hockman, of the Virgina Department of Veterans, said he’s excited to hear the stories that come up during their investigations. Hockman serves as the organization's communications director.

“A lot of people haven't been to the memorial since the new exhibits opened over the last year and they're missing something unbelievable,” Hockman said. “It’s a really neat event and Jesse is great at what he does, so I’m excited to get people back there again.”

Hockman says people are encouraged to bring up to five items, with certain restrictions on antique weapons.

“Everybody seems to have a sword, and I mean really good sword, you know, going back to the French and Indian Revolutionary War,” Hockman said. “It's fascinating because even if you don't have something to bring us it's really interesting to hear about what someone will bring and you get to learn and listen to what Jesse has to say about it. It’s pretty amazing.”

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and coincides with the Virginia War Memorial’s annual Used Military Book Sale, which starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. All proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation.