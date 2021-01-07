'The weight of what we're experiencing right now': More than half of Va.'s COVID cases were in the last two months

"The data is bleak at the moment," said Mayor Levar Stoney, who emphasized the statewide midnight curfew and limit to social gatherings. "It's my hope that people will adhere to this, and if not, ... we're going to have look at how we go about enforcing this, which has been the issue for localities: not having the ability to enforce a lot of the restrictions."

The city's percentage of people testing positive has jumped to more than 12%. A month ago, it was barely past 5%.

Statewide, the positivity rate is climbing toward 17%, which is three percentage points higher than what Virginia recorded when going into Phase One in May.

Vaccine data

On Thursday, Avula said 16,000 people in Richmond and surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover have been vaccinated. An estimated 60,000 qualify under the first round.

More than 481,500 vaccine doses have been distributed in Virginia. Of those, about 28% have been administered. Nationally, it's about 31%.

As of Thursday, 3,891 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received the second vaccine dose. This is an increase of almost 1,700 from Wednesday. The majority of those vaccinated with at least one dose are white women in their 30s and 40s.