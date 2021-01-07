'The weight of what we're experiencing right now': More than half of Va.'s COVID cases were in the last two months

Ten months into Virginia's battle against COVID-19 and one week into the new year, emerging data shows the spread is outpacing every number recorded in 2020.
Since New Year's Eve, the state has seen more than 38,300 new COVID-19 cases. That marks a 7,500-case increase from the same week in December and is more than three times higher than in November.
The state recorded more than 5,300 new cases for the second day in a row on Thursday, launching the daily average for the past week to 4,728 cases. At this rate, Virginia could reach 400,000 recorded cases within days. It's currently at 382,679.
More than half of Virginia's total caseload was reported in the last two months, and without behavioral changes among individuals, COVID-19 models are predicting even steeper rises in cases and deaths.
"We're seeing clusters and outbreaks in hospitals, in our core governmental services, that are really starting to create operational concerns. The more that we see active disease in the community, it's inevitable," said Dr. Danny Avula, the director of Richmond and Henrico health districts who was tapped this week to lead Virginia's vaccination efforts, in a media briefing Thursday. "I want people to understand the weight of what we're experiencing right now."
On Thursday, current COVID hospitalizations in Virginia reached 3,000 for the first time, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association dashboard.
Data from the Department of Health and Human Services released Monday, the latest update available, showed hospitals in the Richmond area had at least 348 COVID patients and 50 available ICU beds. Three are near or above 90% ICU capacity.
Health officials said the numbers shouldn't discourage people from seeking care, but staffing shortages and exhaustion among health care workers have become a worrisome trend. On Thursday, Avula noted the increase in cases and hospitalizations have burdened essential workers.
Richmond is averaging about 120 cases per day, which is three times the daily case counts recorded over the summer. The city is one case away from hitting 10,000 total cases. One in three cases are people in their 20s.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention model published Thursday found that nearly 60% of COVID spread came from people without symptoms and that younger age groups were most likely to be asymptomatic.
"The data is bleak at the moment," said Mayor Levar Stoney, who emphasized the statewide midnight curfew and limit to social gatherings. "It's my hope that people will adhere to this, and if not, ... we're going to have look at how we go about enforcing this, which has been the issue for localities: not having the ability to enforce a lot of the restrictions."
The city's percentage of people testing positive has jumped to more than 12%. A month ago, it was barely past 5%.
Statewide, the positivity rate is climbing toward 17%, which is three percentage points higher than what Virginia recorded when going into Phase One in May.
Vaccine data
On Thursday, Avula said 16,000 people in Richmond and surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover have been vaccinated. An estimated 60,000 qualify under the first round.
More than 481,500 vaccine doses have been distributed in Virginia. Of those, about 28% have been administered. Nationally, it's about 31%.
As of Thursday, 3,891 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received the second vaccine dose. This is an increase of almost 1,700 from Wednesday. The majority of those vaccinated with at least one dose are white women in their 30s and 40s.
Currently, health care workers and long-term care residents and staff are regarded as the priority for vaccination. Next in line are front-line essential workers who are not health care personnel and people over the age of 75.
Richmond-area numbers
On Wednesday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico saw increases of 600 COVID cases, 6 hospitalizations and four deaths from Wednesday.
The area now has a total of 43,898 cases, 2,171 hospitalizations and 690 deaths.
Richmond has had 9,999 cases, 578 hospitalizations and 101 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 15,770 cases, 700 hospitalizations and 213 deaths.
Henrico has had 13,757 cases, 693 hospitalizations and 298 deaths. Hanover has had 4,372 cases, 200 hospitalizations and 78 deaths.
