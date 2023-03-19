The World According to - not Garp - but Lithgow

Actor John Lithgow, whose breakthrough role was in the movie “The World According to Garp,” came to Richmond to give a talk about the World According to Lithgow.

And that world is all about the importance of the arts in education.

His talk at the Richmond Forum on Saturday night marked his first time in the city, but a brief theatrical brush made an earlier connection.

One of his early stage appearances was a 1975 festival to celebrate 200 years of American theater, in which he played a Confederate Army officer who was in fact a spy for the Union.

“I feel a rush of relief: all is forgiven ... Richmond has welcomed me back,” he said.

Lithgow, 77, says his solo performances and readings and performances for children are aimed at advocating for literacy and arts education for kids.

He told the audience stories of his school days, dreaming of being an artist, inspired by brilliant art teachers in high school, and talked about a program for Public Broadcasting Service stations in California, in which he joins with middle and high school students in art classes learning about ceramics, print-making, ethnic dancing and jazz.

Lithgow said he hopes the program will eventually reach Richmond, and that the way he and the kids explore unfamiliar forms of art will bring a badly needed sense of joy and adventure to a generation of youth still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 years.

He wrapped up his talk with a performance of his musical piece for children called “Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo.”

Lithgow has written several best-selling children’s picture books, including “Mahalia Mouse Goes to College,” while his recordings for children have landed him four Grammy nominations.

His three books of satirical poems, the Dumpty Trilogy, have earned him spots on The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list for three consecutive years. The first in the series, 2019’s “Dumpty,” comprises poems and drawings to satirize former President Donald Trump.

For instance, commenting on Trump’s plan to build a wall on the Mexican border:

“Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall

To stir up a rabid political brawl.

His Republican rivals, both feckless and dodgy

Succumbed in the end to his rank pedagogy.”

Lithgow, the author of the memoir “Drama: An Actor’s Education,” has appeared in over 50 films and more than 40 television shows as well as on stage. His first stage appearance, in a 1973 Broadway production of “The Changing Room” by David Storey, earned him a Tony Award for best performance by a featured actor in a play and a Drama Desk Award.

He won three Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in the TV sitcom “3rd Rock from the Sun,” which ran from 1996 to 2001, as well as for his performance as Winston Churchill in the Netflix series “The Crown” and as a serial killer in the TV drama “Dexter,” for which he also won a Golden Globe.

Lithgow was also nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance as Roberta Muldoon in 1982’s “The World According to Garp” and for his role the next year as Sam Burns in “Terms of Endearment.”

A graduate of Harvard University, he is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and serves on a commission advocating for government support of the humanities and social sciences.

The Richmond Forum says it is the nation’s largest nonprofit community lecture series.

Since its start in 1987, the Forum has hosted more than 200 distinguished individuals, including former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton; former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher; international leaders Mikhail Gorbachev, Desmond Tutu and Benjamin Netanyahu; and entertainers Robert Redford and Oprah Winfrey.