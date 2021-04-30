'There was nothing else to do:' Alcohol use and sales on the rise in Virginia during the pandemic, especially among women

When schools, businesses and especially after-school sports started to open back up, both Jill and Kristin said their drinking decreased and returned to normal levels.

But for others, the drinking didn't stop.

“This past year was so hard, it was so isolating,” Monique, a 27-year-old who works in the food and drink industry, said. She moved back to Richmond from California to be closer to her parents in 2019, but when the pandemic hit, she couldn’t see them because they were at a higher risk of infection.

Monique had always been a social drinker, but after the pandemic started and she was furloughed from her job, her drinking spiked.

“I felt very alone. My biggest concern of the day was trying to get to the liquor store in Shockoe Bottom before it closed at 7 p.m.,” she said. “If I missed the cut-off, I’d order beer for delivery.”

Monique lived alone with her dog, a beloved pug named Yeye. “I didn’t really have anything else to do than sit by myself and drink.”

Almost twice as many people who are unemployed struggle with addiction than those who are full-time workers, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.