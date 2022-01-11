There's a shortage of blood at Richmond-area hospitals, forcing doctors to prioritize who receives a transfusion

But "we are concerned about the blood shortage for the community at large," Green said.

A patient dying because from a lack of a transfusion isn't normal in modern medicine. It's unclear how dire the shortage has become. Doctors are now asking, if they can't provide an ideal level of care what must be done to keep their patients safe?

It might mean postponing a liver transplant, because the procedure requires a large volume of blood, and blood could be used to help multiple patients, Sisler said.

In her 15 years of practice, she's never seen the volume get so low, where triage is necessary.

VCU has delayed procedures that require blood and are considered elective. For example, a patient with sickle cell disease needed a central line revived to replace a malfunctioning port-a-cath - central lines and port-a-caths allow hospital staff to easily deliver a medicine or chemotherapy into a patient's body. But the patient would need a blood transfusion before the operation, so the procedure was put off.