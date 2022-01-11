There's a shortage of blood at Richmond-area hospitals, forcing doctors to prioritize who receives a transfusion

The amount of blood available for transfusions at hospitals in the Richmond area and across the country has plunged to dangerously low levels thanks to the omicron variant, which has canceled blood drives, scared away potential donors and reduced the working staff.
Typically, the American Red Cross maintains five days' worth of blood. But recently, the supply has dipped below one day's worth.
In what is being called the worst shortage in more than a decade, doctors have been forced to ration blood, consider delaying chemotherapy and delay non-life-threatening procedures.
"There isn’t just one problem and, as a result, there isn’t just one solution,” said Jonathan McNamara, Virginia communications director for the American Red Cross, a nonprofit organization that supplies blood to local hospitals.
The pandemic, and particularly omicron, have made people less likely to donate blood or volunteer at blood drives. The Red Cross has seen the number of donators dip 10% both nationwide and locally. The number of first-time donors in the state has plummeted.
Blood drives at high schools and colleges are some of the most energetic and reliable drives the organization hosts. But more than half of those events have been canceled due to the pandemic.
Before COVID-19, the Red Cross operated about 110 drives per month between the Richmond and Charlottesville areas. Recently, it has held 75 to 80. One event can bring in anywhere from 50 to 300 pints of blood.
The need to social distance has rendered blood mobiles unusable. The Red Cross has shifted its events to larger venues, such as the Altria Theater, Richmond Raceway and large hotel ballrooms, where beds can be spaced apart.
In the past week, winter storms have limited operations even further.
Like nearly every business, the Red Cross has experienced a staffing crunch during the pandemic's latest wave. On any given day, about 20% of the staff has been on quarantine, McNamara said. The American Red Cross employs about 55 Richmond-area employees dedicated to blood collection.
The Red Cross relies on volunteers, too, to check in donors or to drive the blood to hospitals. Volunteers have been in short supply in recent weeks.
At VCU Health, the shortage has particularly affected cancer patients, said Dr. India Sisler, the clinical director of pediatric hematology and oncology. When patients undergo chemotherapy, it suppresses the bone marrow where blood cells are made, often causing the patients to become anemic. Their platelets drop, and they can experience an increased risk for bleeding.
Without a blood transfusion ready, doctors are considering whether the chemotherapy should be delayed.
Other patients are born with blood disorders, and some can't produce their own blood cells, a condition known as thalassemia. These patients need transfusions every few weeks to survive. VCU Health is now considering stretching the time between transfusions, perhaps from four weeks to five, Sisler said.
Still other patients are anemic because of such complications as ulcers or hemorrhoids. Those patients won't die without a transfusion, but they are uncomfortable with a low blood level, often experiencing dizziness or headaches. These patients are less likely to get blood right now, Sisler said.
"It's making treatment a lot harder for patients," the doctor added.
Without a transfusion, these patients with milder disease are putting strain on their heart and lungs, potentially doing long-term damage.
The shortage isn't limited to VCU, Sisler said. Health systems across the country are discussing how to distribute the limited blood in stock. At HCA Health System, which owns six for-profit hospitals in the Richmond area, there is enough inventory to care for critical patients in need, said Pryor Green, a spokesperson for the health system.
But "we are concerned about the blood shortage for the community at large," Green said.
A patient dying because from a lack of a transfusion isn't normal in modern medicine. It's unclear how dire the shortage has become. Doctors are now asking, if they can't provide an ideal level of care what must be done to keep their patients safe?
It might mean postponing a liver transplant, because the procedure requires a large volume of blood, and blood could be used to help multiple patients, Sisler said.
In her 15 years of practice, she's never seen the volume get so low, where triage is necessary.
VCU has delayed procedures that require blood and are considered elective. For example, a patient with sickle cell disease needed a central line revived to replace a malfunctioning port-a-cath - central lines and port-a-caths allow hospital staff to easily deliver a medicine or chemotherapy into a patient's body. But the patient would need a blood transfusion before the operation, so the procedure was put off.
There are multiple components to blood that can be donated. Red blood cells aid anemic patients, while platelets can stop an injured person from bleeding. These are the most common forms of blood donation. Plasma can be donated for more specialized afflictions, including trauma, burns and cancer.
Type O-negative is the most useful and often the lowest in stock, Sisler said. O-negative blood can be donated to recipients with any blood type and, when a patient arrives at a trauma center in need of a life-or-death transfusion, the patient often receives O-negative blood, because there isn't time to determine the blood type.
The shortage comes mostly from the supply side, Sisler said. While hospitals are near or at capacity now, COVID patients don't often need transfusions. VCU Health's blood bank, which receives the blood and determines alongside administration who receives it, is working around the clock to distribute its resources, Sisler said.
It's unclear how much time will take to replenish the supply. McNamara wouldn't speculate.
"We are in an evolving situation with many unknowns," he said.
Staff and guests at VCU Health have started booking appointments for blood donation recently, and the spots have been filling up, Sisler said.
