‘There's nothing political about math:’ Henrico County officials defend redistricting proposal as residents criticize it

Boundary line adjustments, known as redistricting, are legally required every 10 years after the latest census data is released to ensure the county is sliced up into similarly sized pieces so a vote in any district carries similar weight.

Henrico’s population increased by nearly 30,000 people, from 306,935 residents to 334,389 residents. The growth was largely in the county’s residents of color.

Despite relatively flat growth, Henrico’s white population still makes up the majority of the county residents.

The ideal population size for each district is roughly 66,900 residents, but the law allows them to range from about 64,000 to 70,000.

After receiving the 2020 census data, Henrico officials were not surprised to find the vast amount of growth in the west end, primarily in the Three Chopt District, while also finding the least amount of growth in the eastern sections of the Fairfield and the Varina Districts.

But in butterfly-shaped Henrico County, no part of Three Chopt touches Varina, so it's not as simple as taking from the most populous district and giving to the least.