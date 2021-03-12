'These are systemic problems': Working moms barely survived the past year. Here's why - and how things could get better in the year ahead.

“I get so much work done now. I may do five jobs at once. I work with numbers all day, so sometimes I have to step away to clear my head. I may start a load of laundry or get dinner going in the crock pot. This is a better work-life balance,” she said.

Due to changes within her company, she will continue working from home indefinitely, which fits her life better. But her daughter, she said, is feeling the strain of being out of in-person school for over a year and not being able to be around her friends.

“She’s suffering from anxiety,” Hunt said. “It’s hard for me to be OK when I know my daughter’s not okay.”

For other moms, working remotely while simultaneously helping their children with virtual school has been crushing. They’ve been getting up early to start their paid jobs, helping their children all day and then staying up late to finish projects.

Kari Altizer, a financial advisor, had her first baby, John, at the start of the pandemic. She took a job as a part-time marketing manager at The Maid Brigade because her employer allowed her to bring her son to work.

“I feel very lucky,” Altizer said. “It’s a good job and they’ve been very good to me.”