'These are systemic problems': Working moms barely survived the past year. Here's why - and how things could get better in the year ahead.

A year of COVID: One year after COVID-19 hit Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is looking back at how the pandemic has shaped, changed and challenged all of us.
At the start of the pandemic, Jessica Corbett thought of herself as a successful working woman, juggling three kids, ages 8, 6 and 3, while managing a thriving career as an event planner.
A year later after the pandemic started, her life has changed irrevocably.
“I turned 40 last year and within two weeks of March 13, I lost every ounce of business that I had for the rest of the year. My income went to zero,” Corbett said.
Schools shut down and her kids went virtual. At their young ages, they needed constant instruction and hands-on help. With her husband working full-time, all the childcare support went to her.
The days have been long and hard for Corbett over the past year, as they have for most women during the pandemic.
“I lost my temper a lot more than I should have. I definitely cried a lot more,” Corbett said.
She started taking on side jobs she could do around school and child care to bring in a little cash, like cleaning houses for a realtor and doing home organizing for friends. She also took in two of her friends’ kids to help them with virtual learning since her friends were working full-time.
But the massive changes left her head spinning. She felt depressed, helpless and overwhelmed. And she’s not alone.
A year into the pandemic and working mothers are still struggling.
More than 2.3 million women have left the workforce in the past year, according to a March 2021 report "The impact of COVID-19 on women" from the National Women’s Law Center. Comparatively, 1.8 million men left the workforce in the same period.
The impact on mothers and women of color is even more acute. A New York Times report from October estimated that 1.2 million parents had left the workforce last year, 900,000 of which were mothers compared to 300,000 fathers. Of those nearly one million women, Black and Latina women have been the hardest hit. The unemployment rate for Black women in January was 8.5%, for Latinas it was 8.8%, for Asian American women it was 7.9%, while white women is at 5.1%.
The pandemic has pushed many issues that have plagued working women for decades to the forefront.
In the 50 years since women became a consistent part of the workforce and two-parent incomes became the norm, equity issues with pay, career opportunities and being seen as the default caregiver in the family have persisted. Now, those issues coupled with the pressures of the pandemic have pushed women out of the work force to 1987 levels, said Renee Haltom, vice president and regional executive at the Richmond Federal Reserve.
Juggling work while simultaneously taking care of children or managing virtual school, all while making less than their male counterparts and having to take on more responsibilities at home than men, has pushed many working women to the breaking point under the strains of the pandemic.
“These are systemic problems. There wasn’t an infrastructure or backstop, so it was all on working moms to sort out the problem,” Emily Griffey, chief policy officer for Voices for Virginia’s Children, said.
While it has been an exceptionally bleak year for working mothers and there are certainly challenges ahead, there are some flickers of hope on the horizon.
Here are some ways that life might get better for working mothers in the months and years ahead.
Employer support
During the pandemic, employers have been offering remote work and flexible schedules to their employees.
Sandra Hunt, 38, an accountant who’s been working from her Northside home since last March, has been thriving under her new work conditions. Her daughter, Renashea, is in 7th grade at Franklin Military Academy and has been in school virtually since the start of the pandemic.
“Personally, I think it’s been a great experience. It has allowed me to be more hands on. If it’s something she doesn’t understand in class, I can quickly step in and help her out. We eat lunch together. I take my lunch break when she takes hers,” Hunt said.
“I get so much work done now. I may do five jobs at once. I work with numbers all day, so sometimes I have to step away to clear my head. I may start a load of laundry or get dinner going in the crock pot. This is a better work-life balance,” she said.
Due to changes within her company, she will continue working from home indefinitely, which fits her life better. But her daughter, she said, is feeling the strain of being out of in-person school for over a year and not being able to be around her friends.
“She’s suffering from anxiety,” Hunt said. “It’s hard for me to be OK when I know my daughter’s not okay.”
For other moms, working remotely while simultaneously helping their children with virtual school has been crushing. They’ve been getting up early to start their paid jobs, helping their children all day and then staying up late to finish projects.
Kari Altizer, a financial advisor, had her first baby, John, at the start of the pandemic. She took a job as a part-time marketing manager at The Maid Brigade because her employer allowed her to bring her son to work.
“I feel very lucky,” Altizer said. “It’s a good job and they’ve been very good to me.”
But as John has gotten older, he’s now nine months old, the arrangement has gotten more difficult. He’s now crawling and “getting into everything,” Altizer said. He screams while she’s on the phone, which is how she spends much of her work day, talking to clients. The older he gets, the longer it takes for her to get anything done.
Around the holidays, Altizer said that she fell into a deep depression due to the stress of working a new job while simultaneously taking care of her newborn with no support.
“I feel into a deep sad hole,” Altizer said. But with the right medication and therapy, she said she’s feeling better and optimistic about the future. Setting realistic goals has also helped, she said.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, she takes her son to preschool for three hours a day. She doesn’t work on Mondays, which gives her time to go to the gym, the only time she’s been able to carve out for herself.
According to a new Yale study, the pandemic is taking a high toll on working mom’s mental health. Moms working remotely during the pandemic are more likely to report feeling depressed, anxious, and lonely than dads who are working remotely and not taking on as many of the child care and household responsibilities.
Other ways employers can help working women is by closing the pay gap -- in America, women still earn roughly 92 cents to every dollar a man makes -- helping pay for child care and offering unpaid leave for new mothers or child care issues like European countries.
Government policies that support working families
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan will help working families. The plan, passed by Congress this week and headed to Biden’s desk for signature, will offer an increase in child tax credits, support for the child care industry and stimulus checks.
“For the first time in a long time, policy makers are providing structure for working families,” Griffey said.
Right now, taxpayers can claim a child tax credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17. Under Biden’s rescue plan, the child tax credit will be raised to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for older children.
The plan will earmark $39 billion to stabilize the child care sector. This investment will help “keep child care providers afloat, support the child care workforce—[which is comprised ] disproportionately of women of color—and allow child care to reopen safely,” according to the Center for Law and Social Economy.
“Child care is crucial infrastructure for the economy, and its restoration is critical for women’s return to the labor market,” CLASP said in a press release on the plan. “The legislation supports parents and children by including funds to make quality child care more affordable for people with low incomes as they return to work.”
The plan also includes $1,400 stimulus, or ‘survival,’ checks for people making under $75,000 per year, as well as extending unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their benefits.
Virginia is also working on bills that will support working families with child care needs.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, introduced HB 2206 to create a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance to afford child care. The legislation passed the Senate and the House and is now headed to Gov. Northam’s desk to sign.
The bill will allow more families to have access to child care assistance.
The emergency bill would allow families of four earning up to $89,000 access to child care assistance. The amount will depend on where a family lives, but for example, a family with an infant looking for care in Henrico County would receive assistance valued at around $1,000 per month for care.
This is a significant increase from the current income eligibility levels, which are approximately $43,000 for a two person household in Northern Virginia and $32,000 for a two person household in the rest of the state.
The bill will also allow families to seek child care assistance while they are looking for employment instead of after they have secured employment.
“These are the structures and support families need to survive even without a pandemic,” Griffey said.
Schools reopening
Finally, after a year of waiting, many schools in the area are reopening for in-person instruction, although not Richmond Public Schools. Chesterfield and Henrico recently reopened for in-person instruction, Goochland reopened in October and Hanover has been open since September. Richmond schools will bring back 800 students for in-person instruction April 12.
Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam urged every school districts across the state to offer some form of some in-person education by March 15, citing "irreparable learning loss and psychological damage" for many students in virtual learning settings. About 40 school districts in Virginia offered no in-person learning option when Northam made his announcement. School districts that aren’t offering in-person instruction have seen a large drop in enrollment, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. About 45,000 students have left since Virginia’s public schools were shuttered last March.
But new research is begin to emerge suggesting another side effect of virtual school: working women.
A soon-to-be published academic study, recently highlighted by Bloomberg News, shows that women and mothers drop out of the workforce most in states with virtual school, including Virginia, where women were twice as likely to leave a job to assist with virtual school than men.
“The fear in the pandemic, in the context of parenthood, was that the added care giving burden as a result of school and daycare closures was going to land primarily on women’s shoulders” Caitlyn Collins, an assistant professor of sociology at Washington University in St. Louis, and an author of the paper, told Bloomberg. “Unfortunately, that is exactly what research has found.”
In Virginia, for some working moms, like divorced mom Jennie Wood, 34, when Goochland schools reopened for in-person instruction five days a week in October, “it was life changing.”
Wood has two daughters, age 6 and 8.
“When you have a kindergartner in school, you’re up every five minutes, explaining something. Having them back in school gave me the ability to work five hours uninterrupted and that made all the difference,” she said.
Partner or spousal support
Women still bear the brunt of household and child care responsibilities at home.
“On average, women spend 30% more time per day on household activities. Mothers spend twice the number of hours caring for children as fathers,” said Richmond Federal Reserve's Renee Haltom. “Economists note this is all unpaid labor, but labor nonetheless.”
More equity in the household and more men sharing household duties is necessary to shift the burden off working women.
“Women’s participation in the labor force has fallen to 1987 levels. But it doesn’t mean that all the gains of the last 30 years are erased,” Haltom said.
“As a nation we’re having much different conversations about the necessity of child care and dependent care and how to make that affordable and accessible,” Haltom said.
“Very few employers that I talk to expect to go back to pre-COVID levels of in-office time,” Haltom said. “Many are exploring hybrid models, such as working two days or three days a week in the office or a hybrid workforce.”
“I think we are facing a more flexible future that may help women,” Haltom said. “We’ve just run a massive experiment [in working remotely]. We’re realizing that it worked better than anyone could have imagined.”
